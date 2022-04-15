Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Body of Indian student shot dead in Canada to be brought to Delhi tomorrow: Father

21-year-old Kartik Vasudev from Ghaziabad was shot dead in Toronto on April 7. The police have arrested a suspect for the crime.
Kartik Vasudev was shot dead in Toronto, Canada on April 7. (Sourced)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 02:44 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Days after an Indian management student from Ghaziabad was shot dead in Canada's Toronto, his family said on Friday the body will brought to Delhi on April 16. “Toronto Police have said that the accused has been produced before a court and has been asked to hire a lawyer because of which the next hearing is on April 20. The body will arrive in New Delhi tomorrow,” Hitesh Vasudev, the father of 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev, said, according to news agency ANI.

 

Kartik, who left for Canada in January, was pursuing MBA in international business. The Toronto Police have arrested the accused, 39-year-old Richard Jonathan Edwin; he is suspected to be involved in the murder of another man, which took place on April 5, two days before Vasudev was shot dead.

After arresting Edwin, who was held on Tuesday, the Toronto Police described the two incidents as ‘random attacks.’ In a statement, the police said, “The two victims were not known to the accused or each other. Investigators are working to establish the motive behind the attacks, and a probe is underway.”

However, Kartik's family have disputed this claim, saying that his killing appears to be a hate crime. “We don't think it was a random crime and it seems to be hate crime or an act of racism. The police did not even tell us how many gunshot wounds were found in my son's body, but kept saying that there were multiple. They said that the suspect had no interaction with Kartik, and fired directly at him,” his father Hitesh said earlier.

The family have also urged the Union government to intervene to expedite the case against the accused.

