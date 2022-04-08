Home / India News / Management student from Ghaziabad shot dead outside subway station in Canada
Management student from Ghaziabad shot dead outside subway station in Canada

  • The deceased’s father said someone fired at Kartik while he was coming out of a subway station around 5pm local time. He was on his way to work.
Kartik Vasudev was shot at in Toronto Canada.(HT )
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 08:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A student from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Canada’s Toronto on Thursday. According to reports, Kartik Vasudev, who was studying management in Canada, was killed during a robbery attempt.

The student’s family is based in the Sahibabad area of ​​Ghaziabad.

The deceased’s father said Kartik had left for Canada in January and was also working at a restaurant. He said some fired at his son while he was coming out of a subway station around 5pm local time. He was on his way to work.

The body will reach India in three days.

(With inputs from UP bureau)

