Management student from Ghaziabad shot dead outside subway station in Canada
- The deceased’s father said someone fired at Kartik while he was coming out of a subway station around 5pm local time. He was on his way to work.
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 08:59 PM IST
A student from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Canada’s Toronto on Thursday. According to reports, Kartik Vasudev, who was studying management in Canada, was killed during a robbery attempt.
The student’s family is based in the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad.
The deceased’s father said Kartik had left for Canada in January and was also working at a restaurant. He said some fired at his son while he was coming out of a subway station around 5pm local time. He was on his way to work.
The body will reach India in three days.
(With inputs from UP bureau)
