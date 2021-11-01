Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Body of missing Bihar girl found in madrasa: Police
india news

Body of missing Bihar girl found in madrasa: Police

Circumstantial evidence suggests the Bihar girl, who’s body was found inside a madrasa, was strangled to death, police said.
The Bihar girl’s body was found inside the madrasa on Sunday morning, police said. (Getty Images)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:05 AM IST
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah

The body of a 16-year-old girl, who went missing on Saturday night, was recovered from a madrasa, under Shikarpur police station area in Narkatiaganj subdivision of Bihar’s West Champaran district, on Sunday, police said.

The body with bruises around the neck was recovered from a classroom of Madarsa Islamiya Dhobaha near Hasanpur village. Circumstantial evidence suggests the girl was strangled to death, police said.

Quoting an FIR registered against unknown persons on the basis of a statement by the deceased’s family, police said the minor girl went missing from her home around 9 pm on Saturday.

“Following this, we launched an operation to trace her. But she was nowhere to be found. Her body was found inside the madrasa on Sunday morning,” Ajay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Shikarpur police station, said.

“The possibility of rape before murder cannot be ruled out. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The case is being probed from all angles,” the SHO added.

Following the incident, a case was registered under identified persons.

“The medical reports are awaited. We are looking into the matter,” said Upendra Nath Verma, Bettiah superintendent of police, said.

