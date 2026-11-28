A former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer who led the probe into the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug bust has recounted an emotional interaction with the son of a Bollywood superstar, who, according to the officer’s account, broke down while describing his arrest and alleged attempts to implicate him in a drug-trafficking conspiracy.
In his book Code of Honour, set to be released on Saturday, Sanjay Kumar Singh, the then NCB deputy director general who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that re-examined the case, describes how the man questioned the fairness of his treatment, telling him: “Sir, aapne to mujhe international trafficker bana diya, aapne mujhe drug financier bana diya, kya yeh theek hai jee? Mere paas se to drug bhi nahi mila tha NCB ko.” (You have made me into an international drug trafficker, you’ve made me into a drug financier. How is that fair? The NCB did not even recover any drugs from me.)
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Name of the person not mentioned
While Singh does not name the person, referring to him as the “son of the celebrity”, the account appears to refer to Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was arrested in the case in October 2021. “While narrating the entire episode, the son of the celebrity broke down several times. His emotions were raw, and it was clear that the pressure he had been under — both during the investigation and the media storm that followed — had taken a heavy toll on him,” Singh writes.{{/usCountry}}
While Singh does not name the person, referring to him as the “son of the celebrity”, the account appears to refer to Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was arrested in the case in October 2021. “While narrating the entire episode, the son of the celebrity broke down several times. His emotions were raw, and it was clear that the pressure he had been under — both during the investigation and the media storm that followed — had taken a heavy toll on him,” Singh writes.{{/usCountry}}
The SIT’s probe eventually led the NCB to drop charges against Aryan and five others, while filing a charge sheet against 14 accused in May 2022. The re-examination also flagged gaps in evidence collection and procedural lapses in the original probe led by former Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.
Singh writes that his visit to the cruise ship and conversations with officers involved in the raid left him dissatisfied. He questioned whether the seizure was videographed or photographed and sought details about the informer whose tip-off had triggered the operation. “The lack of thorough documentation and procedural clarity raised red flags for me,” he writes.
He also questioned the decision to make the informer a formal witness, saying informers are generally not made witnesses to protect their identity and avoid conflicts of interest. The SIT subsequently found inconsistencies and contradictory claims while recording statements of witnesses and accused.
The WhatsApp chats recovered from his phone referred to drug consumption while abroad rather than trafficking or possession, according to Singh. He also flags that the phone was not seized following proper procedure and that no medical examination was conducted to establish drug consumption.
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SIT found insufficient evidence
These findings led the SIT to conclude that there was insufficient material or technical evidence to prosecute him, Singh writes, adding that the team faced no pressure to take the probe in a particular direction.
The book also recounts Singh’s difficult final years in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), where he served between 2008 and 2015. Writing about the controversy involving then CBI director Ranjit Sinha, who was accused of meeting people facing corruption charges at his official residence, Singh describes his dilemma when he was asked to prepare the agency’s defence in the matter. He says he refused, believing that defending Sinha would compromise principles of transparency, fairness and accountability. Singh was subsequently transferred to Guwahati.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Chauhan is a senior journalist with Hindustan Times and an investigative reporter specialising in national security, terrorism, organised crime, narcotics, corruption, financial crime and complex investigations. With over 21 years of experience across Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Pioneer, he has built deep expertise in India’s internal security and law-enforcement landscape. Neeraj has extensively covered India’s principal investigative, intelligence and security agencies, including the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, R&AW, MHA and other central security forces. His work has included deeply reported investigations into terrorism, terror financing, cross-border crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, financial fraud and political and corporate corruption. He has reported on some of the most significant terror attacks and security developments in India over the past two decades, including the Delhi serial blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the recent Pahalgam attack. His reporting has also chronicled the rise and decline of the Indian Mujahideen, the activities and subsequent crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Islamist extremist networks, the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in the Northeast and Maoist violence. Some of Neeraj’s major breaking stories are in Aryan Khan drug case, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, interception of a 3,000-kg Afghan heroin consignment worth about ₹21,000 crore at Mundra port, Sri Lanka easter bombings, Aarushi-Hemraj murders in Noida, 2G scam, coal block allocation scam, AgustWestland VVIP chopper deal and major bank frauds and extradition cases involving Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. His reporting is marked by an ability to cultivate sources, analyse confidential and complex documents, and follow investigations over several years—from the initial breakthrough to chargesheets, trials and international legal proceedings. He specialises in making complicated security and investigative developments accessible while examining their wider implications for governance and public policy. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow at the University of Westminster, Neeraj also spent time at the Financial Times as part of the fellowship. He was also a Robert Bosch Media Ambassadors India-Germany Fellow, studying at the University of Tübingen and working with Der Tagesspiegel in Berlin. He has previously taught investigative journalism and crime reporting as a guest faculty member at the Times School of Journalism. Over more than two decades, Neeraj has established himself as an authoritative voice on India’s national security and investigative landscape, with his reporting closely followed by officials, investigators, lawyers, policymakers and readers seeking insight into some of the country’s most complex and consequential developments.