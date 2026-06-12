'Bomb' message on tissue in Lucknow-Delhi IndiGo flight's toilet halts takeoff

A Lucknow-Delhi IndiGo flight carrying around 180 passengers was delayed on Friday after a bomb threat triggered a security response just before its scheduled departure. Delhi-bound IndiGo flight at Lucknow receives bomb threat before takeoff; security checks underway. (HT Photo)

Authorities later found that the threat was a hoax, but the aircraft remained grounded while mandatory security procedures were carried out. The flight was scheduled to take off from Lucknow for Delhi at 10.45 am, news agency PTI reported.

The crew of the aircraft received information about a possible bomb threat on board shortly before departure, sources told PTI. Following the alert, the aircraft was held back at the apron instead of proceeding for takeoff.

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Security personnel immediately began inspecting the aircraft and surrounding areas as part of precautionary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

Tissue paper with 'bomb' written on it triggered panic The scare began after a tissue paper carrying the word "bomb" was discovered inside one of the aircraft's lavatories, sources told news agency PTI.

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The note prompted security agencies to initiate a full inspection of the aircraft. However, officials later determined that the threat was a hoax.

IndiGo's statement IndiGo, in a press statement, said that a security threat was noticed shortly before take-off on flight 6E 2111, which was scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Delhi on June 12.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2111 scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Delhi on 12 June 2026. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks. The aircraft will operate its journey to Delhi post securing relevant clearances. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and timely updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities," IndiGo said in a statement.

No explosive or harmful substance found During the security checks, officials did not find any bomb or other harmful substance on the aircraft.

An official said that no explosive material was recovered during the inspection and that further legal and security procedures were underway. Reportedly, the flight had not yet taken off.

(With inputs from PTI)