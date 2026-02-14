Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bomb threat written with lipstick forces IndiGo plane from Dibrugarh to Kolkata to make emergency landing

    The flight was on its way from Assam's Dibrugarh Airport to Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport when the suspicious message was found.

    Updated on: Feb 14, 2026 10:00 PM IST
    Written by Sana Fazili
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    An IndiGo flight on way from Assam's Dibrugarh Airport to Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport made an emergency landing on Saturday evening after a bomb threat message was found written with lipstick in the plane's washroom.

    Upon landing, the plane was moved to the isolation bay as per established security protocols. (Photo for representation) (File photo/REUTERS)
    Upon landing, the plane was moved to the isolation bay as per established security protocols. (Photo for representation) (File photo/REUTERS)


    Officials said the aircraft, IndiGo flight 6E6894 (A-320), landed safely at 7:37pm following the threat and was immediately moved to the isolation bay as per established security protocols and all passengers were safely deboarded.

    Second bomb scare in one day for IndiGo

    Earlier in the day, crew of another IndiGo flight that was scheduled to leave for Shilling from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport found a bomb threat note scribbled on a paper inside the plane's washroom. when the passengers were boarding the aircraft. Following the discovery of the note, passengers were deboarded and plane was moved to the isolation bay for security checks.

    "Bomb scare in Kolkata to Shillong IndiGo 6E3074, which was scheduled to depart at 9:15 AM, from Kolkata Airport. The aircraft has been moved to the isolation bay. During boarding, crew members found a piece of paper inside the aircraft's toilet compartment, which stated that there was a bomb inside the aircraft. Immediately afterwards, passengers were removed from the aircraft. The checking process is going on," the airport director said.

    This is a developing story. More details are awaited.




    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest USA vs NED Live Score at HindustanTime
    News/India News/Bomb Threat Written With Lipstick Forces IndiGo Plane From Dibrugarh To Kolkata To Make Emergency Landing
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes