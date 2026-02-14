Bomb threat written with lipstick forces IndiGo plane from Dibrugarh to Kolkata to make emergency landing

An IndiGo flight on way from Assam's Dibrugarh Airport to Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport made an emergency landing on Saturday evening after a bomb threat message was found written with lipstick in the plane's washroom. Upon landing, the plane was moved to the isolation bay as per established security protocols. (Photo for representation) (File photo/REUTERS)



Officials said the aircraft, IndiGo flight 6E6894 (A-320), landed safely at 7:37pm following the threat and was immediately moved to the isolation bay as per established security protocols and all passengers were safely deboarded.

Second bomb scare in one day for IndiGo Earlier in the day, crew of another IndiGo flight that was scheduled to leave for Shilling from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport found a bomb threat note scribbled on a paper inside the plane's washroom. when the passengers were boarding the aircraft. Following the discovery of the note, passengers were deboarded and plane was moved to the isolation bay for security checks.

"Bomb scare in Kolkata to Shillong IndiGo 6E3074, which was scheduled to depart at 9:15 AM, from Kolkata Airport. The aircraft has been moved to the isolation bay. During boarding, crew members found a piece of paper inside the aircraft's toilet compartment, which stated that there was a bomb inside the aircraft. Immediately afterwards, passengers were removed from the aircraft. The checking process is going on," the airport director said.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.









