IndiGo flight crew finds bomb threat on paper slip before takeoff for Shillong from Kolkata, passengers out, search on

Search is on and the passengers have been deboarded after a bomb scare was reported on an IndiGo flight that was to take off for Shillong from the Kolkata airport on Saturday morning, the airport director said. Security personnel and ground staff deployed near the IndiGo flight 6E3074 at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport following a bomb threat, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI)

The security checks are currently underway. Further information on the incident is awaited.

IndiGo flight 6E3074, scheduled to depart at 9:15 AM from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata for Shillong in Meghalaya, was moved to the isolation bay after a threat note was detected.

Threat on a piece of paper It was during boarding that crew members found a piece of paper inside the aircraft's toilet compartment stating that there was a bomb inside the aircraft. Immediately after the note was discovered, passengers were removed from the aircraft, the report added.

"Bomb scare in Kolkata to Shillong IndiGo 6E3074, which was scheduled to depart at 9:15 AM, from Kolkata Airport. The aircraft has been moved to the isolation bay. During boarding, crew members found a piece of paper inside the aircraft's toilet compartment, which stated that there was a bomb inside the aircraft. Immediately afterwards, passengers were removed from the aircraft. The checking process is going on," the airport director said in details so far, as of 12pm.

What IndiGo said Confirming the scare, an IndiGo spokesperson said that relevant authorities were immediately informed and security checks were carried out.

“A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 7304 operating from Kolkata to Shillong on 14 February 2026. Following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities," said the spokesperson.

Recent cases of similar threats Last month, on January 23, IndiGo Flight 6E 2608, operating from Delhi to Pune, received a bomb threat upon arrival at the Pune airport. The threat was in the form of a handwritten note found in the aircraft's lavatory.

The flight landed safely at Pune airport, and all passengers were deboarded safely. That flight, scheduled to arrive at 8:40 pm, landed at 9:24 pm and was parked at Bay No. 3 at 9:27 pm. Subsequently, Air Traffic Control (ATC) communicated the bomb threat information to Apron Control. The aircraft was then moved to the isolation bay. Apron Control immediately alerted all concerned agencies, and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened.

Following the assessment, the aircraft was thoroughly checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

No suspicious or adverse findings were detected during the security checks.

Upon completion of the procedures, the aircraft was cleared and released for normal operations. The situation was handled in a coordinated and timely manner, and no further incident was reported.

(with ANI inputs)