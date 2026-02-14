Tarique Rahman's 'Bangladesh first' response to Delhi-Dhaka ties, firm stance on Sheikh Hasina

The Bangladesh election has paved the way for the return of Tarique Rahman and his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to power after over two decades in Bangladesh. The February 12 elections has put an end to the nineteen months of political vacuum in Dhaka since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government following students-led protests in 2024. In this first address after BNP's win, Tarique Rahman called for unity in Bangladesh and also touched on the issue of Sheikh Hasina's extradition. With Tarique Rahman swearing-in likely next week, all eyes are on Dhaka's next move vis-à-vis former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her country of exile, India. Also Read: ‘Interests of Bangladesh and its people’: PM-elect Tarique Rahman on ties with India After BNP's two-thirds mandate in general elections, which concluded on Friday, Tarique's party has given mixed signals to India on bilateral ties and Hasina's extradition. Cues for India in Tarique Rahman's first address In his address a day after Friday's win, Tarique Rahman used his inaugural address to call for unity, with a stress on democratic values. He said Bangladesh was about to begin a new journey "in a situation marked by a fragile economy left behind by the authoritarian regime." "This victory belongs to Bangladesh. This victory belongs to democracy. This victory belongs to the people who aspire to and have sacrificed for democracy. From today, we are all free, with the true essence of freedom and rights restored," he said in the address.

To a question on how the BNP leader sees India-Bangladesh ties, Tarique was quick to highlight "Bangladesh First" agenda. “The interests of Bangladesh and its people will determine our foreign policy,” Rahman said in response to the question. He maintained earlier that the BNP government would maintain balanced ties with neighbours like India, China and Pakistan and not treat any country as its "master". India looks to reset Bangladesh ties Soon after BNP's victory on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first leaders to dial Rahman and congratulate him on BNP's victory. In the call to Tarique, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to peace and prosperity of the two neighbours and highlighted “deep-rooted historical and cultural ties”.