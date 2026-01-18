Bomb scare on Delhi-Patna Tejas Rajdhani Express, passengers evacuated but nothing found

A Tejas Rajdhani Express train travelling from Delhi to Patna was halted for 31 minutes after a bomb threat was reportedly received, officials said on Saturday. However, nothing was found upon a full inspection, officials said. The bomb squad did not find anything on the train. (HT Photo/File)

Gulzar Singh, commanding officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Aligarh, told news agency ANI, “The Tejas Rajdhani train was going from Delhi to Patna. We received information from Delhi Control about a bomb threat on board.”

He added, “As soon as we received the information, our entire BDS (Bomb Disposal Squad) team, the local police, the Station House Officer, the civil authorities, our dog scouts, the BDS team, and the fire brigade officers, the divisional officers from here, checked the train... Nothing was found.”

The official said the train was briefly stopped to complete security clearance. “The train was stopped for 31 minutes. The train has now been given clearance,” he said.

Bomb threat on Kashi Express Earlier this month, panic spread at Uttar Pradesh’s Mau railway junction after a phone call claimed a bomb had been planted on the Kashi Express, which was travelling from Gorakhpur to Mumbai on January 6. The threat led security agencies to move quickly, evacuate the train and begin a search.

Officials said the threat appeared to be a hoax, and efforts were under way to identify the person who made the call.

A combined team of local police, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the RPF shifted passengers to a safe place after clearing them from the train, officials told PTI.

Bomb disposal squads were called in, and every coach was carefully checked, while the platform and nearby areas were sealed off as a safety measure, officials added.

Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said the police control room received the call at around 9.30 am, claiming a bomb was on the Kashi Express. “As soon as the train arrived at Mau station, passengers were safely deboarded, and each coach was checked thoroughly. No suspicious object has been found so far,” he said.

With inputs from agencies