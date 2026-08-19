‘Ought to have resigned’: Bombay Bar Association on BCI chairman Manan Mishra's apology

The Bombay Bar Association on Wednesday “strongly condemned” the actions taken by BCI chairman Manan Mishra on August 13 against NALSAR students, while calling his apology “clearly belated.”

The Bombay Bar Association said Manan Mishra “ought to have resigned” as the BCI chairman. (ANI)

In a letter dated August 18 (Tuesday), the Association said the apology was an “attempt to assuage the situation” and not a “true expression of remorse”, saying Mishra “ought to have resigned” as the BCI chairman.

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This came days after the BCI had ordered the freezing of the enrolment of the entire 2026 graduating batch of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, a move it later rolled back following backlash.

The association's letter was also shared on X by Cockroach Janta Party chief spokesperson Saurav Das, who urged Mishra to “take moral responsibility today and resign.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The demand for BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra’s resignation is growing louder by the day. Now the Bombay Bar Association, one of the more prestigious bar bodies in the country, are calling for his resignation. It is not just about his belated apology to the students, but a track record of irate, dictatorial orders and questionable conduct & practices,” Das said. What did the Bombay Bar Association say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The demand for BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra’s resignation is growing louder by the day. Now the Bombay Bar Association, one of the more prestigious bar bodies in the country, are calling for his resignation. It is not just about his belated apology to the students, but a track record of irate, dictatorial orders and questionable conduct & practices,” Das said. What did the Bombay Bar Association say? {{/usCountry}}

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In its letter, the association said it had taken note of the “unilateral action” taken by Mishra and the modified communication wherein the move was dropped but the direction to NALSAR urging an inquiry was retained. The association said it was a “matter of deep anguish” that Mishra had issued directions against NALSAR students while occupying the position of chairman of the BCI.

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“Such actions of Mr Manan Mishra are strongly condemned,” the Bombay Bar Association said, while adding that it was “thankful” to the BCI for reversing the earlier order. However, it said, “The issuance of an apology by Mr Mishra on August 15, 2026 is clearly belated and nothing but an attempt to assuage the situation, when by his conduct, Mr Mishra has failed to uphold the dignity of the legal profession, constitutional freedoms and the principles of fairness and natural justice, while occupying the office of Chairman, Bar Council of India.”

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The letter said that the apology “cannot be considered a true expression of remorse since he (Mishra) continues to hold the position as Chairman despite his conduct.”

BCI action, backlash, and Mishra's apology

A group of NALSAR students had expressed opposition to the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant being invited as the chief guest at the university’s convocation, and wrote to the vice-chancellor, registrar, and professors regarding the same.

While the first representation was submitted by 70 students of the outgoing LLB batch, several later batches subsequently expressed their support for it. Following this, the BCI intervened in the matter and directed all State Bar Councils not to enroll any 2026 law graduate from NALSAR University as advocates until further orders.

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NALSAR was also asked to provide an authenticated report naming those who had started, organised, coordinated or mobilised the campaign against the CJI’s proposed participation in the convocation. However, the order was withdrawn after backlash and following Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke threatening a protest.

The CJI too rapped the BCI, saying it had “no business” intervening in the matter, and asserting that the Supreme Court would not allow students to be stopped from raising their voice through lawful and peaceful protests. CJI Surya Kant restrained BCI and all state bar councils from pursuing any punitive or criminal action against students.

After the CJI's remarks, Mishra apologised to the law students on Saturday and said he sincerely regretted if anything connected with the controversy, including his words or letter, had hurt their feelings.

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