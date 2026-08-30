‘Do you feel you are a lord?’: Bombay HC rebukes Tukaram Mundhe-led FDA over crackdown on MCA eateries

The Bombay High Court has warned Tukaram Mundhe-led Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials of contempt action and even jail after rebuking them for taking a “pedantic instead of pragmatic view” while suspending the licences of five restaurants operating on the Mumbai Cricket Association premises.

The MCA had approached the high court challenging Tukaram Mundhe-led FDA’s decision to suspend operations over alleged hygiene violations and third-party operational irregularities. (HT Photo/ Satish Bate)

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“Do you feel you are a lord and you can do anything,” the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad questioned the FDA, news agency PTI reported.

Following the court’s remarks, the Maharashtra FDA on Saturday said it would withdraw its order suspending the licences of the five restaurants.

Deep Dive What led to the suspension of the food safety licenses for the MCA eateries? The Maharashtra FDA suspended the licenses citing alleged hygiene violations and operational irregularities following an inspection that flagged deficiencies in food handling, storage, refrigeration, and sanitation. Why did the Bombay High Court rebuke the FDA regarding the suspension orders? The court criticized the FDA for taking a pedantic approach instead of a pragmatic one, emphasizing that officials acted hastily without properly considering the law and the court's earlier instructions. How did the court's ruling impact the reopening of the MCA eateries? After a fresh inspection indicated 88% compliance with food safety norms, the Bombay High Court vacated the suspension orders, allowing the eateries to resume normal operations.

The court vacated the suspension after a fresh inspection report submitted by the FDA confirmed that the eateries located in the Bandra-Kurla Complex area were 88 per cent compliant with food safety rules, the report added.

Also Read: 'Now you are going overboard': After Bombay high court rap, FDA withdraws order cancelling licence of Cipla Pharma

‘Stinging orders’

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{{^usCountry}} The MCA had approached the high court challenging the FDA’s decision to suspend operations over alleged hygiene violations and third-party operational irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MCA had approached the high court challenging the FDA’s decision to suspend operations over alleged hygiene violations and third-party operational irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

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Although a fresh inspection carried out on Thursday showed 88 per cent compliance, the FDA had initially maintained the suspension because the eateries were being operated by M/s Shirke Infrastructure despite the licences being registered in the MCA’s name.

The FDA on Saturday informed the court that it would issue a fresh notice to the MCA, grant it a hearing on the issue of its contract with Shirke Infrastructure and then pass a reasoned order.

The court accepted this and said that since the eateries are now compliant with the rules, the order suspending their licences stands vacated and they can reopen their services.

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“There is no provision in the law that prohibits the same,” the bench noted, pointing out that during the last hearing it had specifically asked FDA officials to apply their minds and take a pragmatic view of the situation.

“However, despite clearly saying this, the FDA has disobeyed our order and taken a pedantic view instead of a pragmatic view. We are tired of scolding the department and officers all the time. It is now time to pass stinging orders. We will issue contempt action against the concerned officers. Let them convince us or go to jail,” the court said.

The bench also questioned why the FDA was always in “undue haste” and passed orders without analysing the law.

“How many times should we try to convince and balance equities so that the department does not feel discouraged? Why do we say don't kill a mosquito with a sword? Do you feel you are a lord and you can do anything?” the HC questioned.

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Pursuant to the court's remarks, additional government pleader P P Kakade submitted that the FDA would withdraw its order suspending the licences of the five eateries.

(With inputs from PTI)