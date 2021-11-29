Bombay HC sets aside order refusing to restrain Nawab Malik

A Bombay high court division bench on Monday set aside a single judge’s November 22 order refusing to restrain Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik from posting anything against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede and his family on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The latest order was passed after the officer’s father, Dnyandev Wankhede, agreed to the terms proposed by Malik for rehearing the interim application in the defamation suit he has filed against the minister. The proposal came in response to the appeal against the single judge’s order.

Malik on Friday proposed consent terms before the division bench of justice S J Kathawalla and justice Milind Jadhav hearing the appeal. Dnyandev Wankhede, who filed the appeal, expressed willingness for setting aside the November 22 order.

Also Read: Vistara resumes flights to Singapore amid concerns over new Covid-19 variant

A draft placed through advocate Karl Tamboly said Malik would file a detailed affidavit in response to the interim application. Malik pledged to abide by the undertaking he gave to the division bench that he will not post anything against the Wankhedes till December 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dnyandev Wankhede’s lawyer Birendra Saraf sought time till Monday to respond to the proposed consent terms. On Monday, when the appeal came up for hearing, Saraf informed the bench that his client was agreeable to the consent terms. Accordingly, the division bench struck down the earlier order and sent the matter back to the single judge for a fresh hearing of the interim application.