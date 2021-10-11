Bombs hurled at car of Odisha opposition chief whip, minister condemns attack

Senior BJP leader and opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi on Sunday had a close shave when two bike-borne men allegedly hurled two country-made bombs at his car in Keonjhar district while he was returning from a public meeting.

The Keonjhar MLA was returning from a labour union meeting at about 1 pm, when two bike-borne miscreants came and hurled bombs at his vehicle near Mandua under Town Police station area. The front panel of the vehicle was partially damaged in the attack, but Majhi and his driver sustained no injuries.

“I had gone to the office of the Utkal Sambad of the Siksha Vikash Samiti near Mandua to attend the executive meeting of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh. After attending the meeting, I was on the way to my house at Mandua when two young men intercepted my vehicle. One of them in a black shirt got off the bike and hurled two bombs at my vehicle. He also tried to take out a pistol but was chased away by my PSO. They then fled towards the railway station,” Majhi said.

Majhi alleged that local BJD leader Raja Chakra was behind the attack as three weeks ago he had issued a threat to him while addressing a party meeting in the Keonjhar Sadar block. However, Chakra said the allegations of his involvement in the attack on Majhi were false and baseless.

Later Majhi lodged a complaint with the Keonjhar Town police. Following the incident, tension ran high in Keonjhar town as hundreds of BJP activists staged a road blockade on National Highway-49 at Gandhi Chhak by burning tyres.

“During my 20 years of career in politics, I might have developed political enmity. But I don’t have any enemies at a personal level,” said Majhi.

Later Union education minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted that the attack on Majhi showed how the law and order in the state was deteriorating. “There will always be a difference of opinion in a democracy, but attacking a public representative is a matter of concern. As the minister for home department, the chief minister should take strong action,” tweeted Pradhan.