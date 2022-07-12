Bommai to visit flood-affected districts

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he will be visiting the rain-affected districts of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi and instruct the officials to take appropriate relief measures.

He said he has interacted with the deputy commissioners of the districts affected by the floods and talked about the areas where rescue work needs to be undertaken. “Malnad, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada and coastal regions are being lashed by heavy rains for the past 10 days. I already have interacted with the concerned deputy commissioners through video conference and directed them to take up rescue and relief works,” the chief minister told reporters.

“As the rains have reduced, I will visit the affected areas starting tomorrow(Tuesday) to take stock of the situation and issue necessary instructions to take up the relief works. I will be covering Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Karwar (district headquarters town of Uttara Kannada) areas during my visit,” Bommai said.

He said there were heavy rains in north Karnataka as well.

The weather department on Monday predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with light to moderate spells of rain with gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 km per hour for five days. The districts that will be affected are Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, the department added. While the low-lying areas in the affected districts are inundated, there have been incidents of landslides in Kodagu district. Three labourers from neighbouring Kerala had died in a landslide a few days ago.

On Saturday, Bommai had held a review meeting with all the DCs in the state. Following the meeting, Bommai had said that 13 districts in the state were affected by the ongoing rains. Breaking down the numbers, he said that 17 taluks and 37 villages are reeling under flood woes.

“Since June 1 till now (Friday) 12 people and around 64 livestock have lost their lives due to the rains. Around 495 people have been affected by the floods,” he said.

A statement from the CM’s office read that 90 people have been rescued from the floods so far. Four rescue shelters are currently taking care of the rescued persons, added the statement.

“I have held the meeting with the concerned officials and the ministers in charge. Orders have been issued to excavate people from locations where the landslides have taken place in the past,” said Bommai.