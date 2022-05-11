Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Book on PM Modi to become ‘Gita’ for people in politics: Amit Shah on ‘Modi@20’
india news

Book on PM Modi to become ‘Gita’ for people in politics: Amit Shah on ‘Modi@20’

You need to know about his first 30 years if you have to understand PM Modi’s journey of rising from the courtyard of poverty to becoming the Prime Minister of the country, said union home minister Amit Shah
Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu released the book, ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meeting Delivery’, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
Updated on May 11, 2022 07:51 PM IST
BySnehashish Roy

NEW DELHI: To understand Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 20 years of political leadership, it is crucial to study three decades of his early struggle, union home minister Amit Shah said during the launch of the book, Modi@20: Dreams Meeting Delivery’, in New Delhi today.

The book, revolving around PM Modi’s work in politics and governance, was released by vice president M Venkaiah Naidu. It is a compilation of chapters written by domain experts, PM Modi’s cabinet colleagues and major personalities.

“This book will rise up to become equivalent to ‘Gita’ for those who believe in the path of building a complete persona and those who are in the field of social work and politics,” Amit Shah said.

He said PM Modi’s 3 decades of early struggle inculcated the strength to understand crucial problems while making policies for everyone.

He further talked about Modi’s feat in the next 20 years. “He became the chief minister (of Gujarat) without having any prior experience of contesting elections. It is a matter of great achievement to be re-elected as chief minister again and again with such experience,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Lauding the ‘Beti Bachao’ initiative taken up by Modi during his chief ministerial tenure, Shah said Gujarat’s primary education has come up as a model for the country. He further said Modi came at a time when the government was considered to have a “policy paralysis”. “He (Modi) gathered several resources to study policy making within eight years,” Shah said.

Shah expressed hope for the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and said it gave a “thrust” to increase strength among students. “Previous education policies had faced controversies but the current policy introduced by PM Modi was never contested anywhere in the country or the world,” he said.

It is impossible to find such politicians whose family members are not known, said the union minister. He said Modi doesn’t make policies hastily but showcases commitment to implement them despite several resistances. “Modi government doesn’t make decisions to look good among people, rather it makes decisions for the good of the people,” he said.

During the event, Naidu complimented the authors of the book for their “incisive analysis and cogent presentation”. “The book is a rare compilation that gives the readers a ringside view of the evolution of one of the most popular journey of 20 years,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP