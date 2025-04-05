BookMyShow removes Kunal Kamra's all content after Shiv Sena leader's letter amid 'traitor' joke row

BookMyShow, an online ticketing platform, on Saturday reportedly removed all content related to the stand-up comedian. It also removed Kunal Kamra from the list of artistes listed on its website, India Today reported. Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.(Instagram/KunalKamra)

The move comes after Yuva Shiv Sena general secretary Rahool N Kanal wrote to BookMyShow, urging the ticketing platform to refrain from facilitating ticket sales for Kunal Kamra's upcoming shows.

The letter, dated April 2, highlights concerns over Kunal Kamra's controversial content and its potential impact on public sentiment.

In the letter, Rahool Kanal stated, "I, Rahool N Kanal, am addressing this letter in my individual capacity as a concerned citizen to bring to your attention a matter of significant public interest concerning the operations of BookMyShow." He added, "It has come to my notice that BookMyShow has previously facilitated ticket sales for shows featuring Mr Kunal Kamra, an individual with a documented history of habitual offensive behavior."

Rahool Kanal further criticised Kunal Kamra for his alleged campaign of vilification, which targeted key public figures, including the Prime Minister of India, deputy chief ministers, and other notable personalities.

Kunal Kamra is also facing legal scrutiny. On April 3, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police received a formal complaint from a Shiv Sena representative seeking an investigation into Kamra's financial transactions linked to his content.

The complaint alleges that Kamra received funds from various countries through his videos, raising concerns over the sources of his income.

This comes after the Mumbai Police issued a third notice to Kamra, asking him to appear on April 5 for questioning regarding his satirical remarks about Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde in his stand-up video, "Naya Bharat."

Kamra fails to appear before Mumbai Police

On Saturday, Kunal Kamra failed to appear before the Mumbai police.

This is the third time Kamra has given police summons a miss, the official said. The Khar police booked Kamra on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the deputy chief minister during a show.

Kamra shot a video lampooning Shinde over the split in the Shiv Sena, and party workers later ransacked the studio and the hotel in which it is located on the night of March 23.