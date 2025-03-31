‘Shiv Sena-style swagat hoga’: Rahool Kanal to Kunal Kamra after Madras high court order, says ‘not a threat’

Rahool Kanal of the Shiv Sena’s Yuva Sena (Shinde faction) on Monday said the party would welcome stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in "good Shiv Sena style” whenever he enters Maharashtra. Rahool Kanal, who was earlier arrested and granted bail along with 11 other Sena workers for vandalising Mumbai's Habitat studio where Kunal Kamra allegedly made a joke about Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, asked the comedian, a permanent resident of Villupuram town in Tamil Nadu, to face the legal process in Mumbai. Rahool Kanal of the Shiv Sena’s Yuva Sena (Shinde faction) and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.(File)

Kunal Kamra, known for his satirical comedy and outspoken views, has been facing legal trouble following complaints accusing him of making derogatory comments. The FIRs have been registered in Maharashtra, prompting the comedian to seek legal protection from arrest while he prepares to contest the charges.

On Friday, the Madras high court granted interim anticipatory bail to Kunal Kamra on the condition that he execute a bond to the satisfaction of the judicial magistrate at Vanur in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu. Kamra had submitted he moved to Tamil Nadu from Mumbai in 2021 and has been "ordinarily a resident of this State (Tamil Nadu) since then" and that he feared arrest by Mumbai Police.

Reacting to Madras high court's decision, Rahool Kanal told news agency ANI, “We welcome the court's order that gives him relief, but it is only until April 7. He should come and face the law... No matter what protection he has there (in Tamil Nadu), whenever he comes to Mumbai, he will be welcomed in a good 'Shiv Sena style'.”

When asked if it threatened the comedian, the Shiv Sena Yuva Sena general secretary replied, “It's not a threat. Mumbai has this culture of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', and he considers himself a guest here (in Mumbai) now. What is there to get scared of? He should face the law and follow the procedure."

Kanal emphasised that Yuva Sena members regularly visit the police station for attendance as per legal procedures.

Sanjay Raut claims Maharashtra cabinet ministers are threatening

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that the ministers in the Maharashtra state cabinet are threatening Kunal Kamra to be “shot and hanged immediately” over his controversial remarks about Shinde.

During the press conference on Monday, Sanjay Raut addressed the security concerns for Kamra, stating that the cabinet ministers are allegedly demanding that Kamra be shot and hanged immediately.

Raut also criticised Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for not taking any action against such "lawlessness" by the cabinet ministers.

"Ministers in state cabinet are threatening Kunal Kamra openly. They are demanding Kamra to be shot and hanged immediately. All this lawlessness is going on, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis is watching all this silently," ANI quoted Raut as saying.

Earlier, Raut demanded special protection for artist Kamra after three more cases were filed against him at Khar police station for his alleged controversial remarks against Shinde.

Sanjay Raut said that just like Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut was given protection following her "rift" with Shiv Sena, Kamra should be provided the same.

(With inputs from agencies)