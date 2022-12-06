BR Ambedkar death anniversary: PM Modi pays homage, ‘his struggles gave hope…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid his tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary - also known as ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas’. PM Modi also remembered Ambedkar's “exemplary service to the nation”.

“On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Union home minister Amit Shah wrote: “Babasaheb Ambedkar gave the country a justice-oriented, progressive, and all-inclusive constitution, which ensured the protection of the rights of every class. Babasaheb's struggling life, thoughts, and achievements are a source of inspiration for all. Today, on his Mahaparinirvan day, I remember him and bow down to him.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar and said that “his thoughts and ideals are not only an inspiration for all Indians but are also the basis for building a new India”.

“The work of realizing the dream he had seen for an independent India is going on,” he added.

Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal also remembered Dr BR Ambedkar.

“Salute to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, who fought for the rights and justice of every poor, exploited and deprived section of the society, on his Mahaparinirvan Divas,” he wrote.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes. “We are all, firstly and lastly, equals. We are all, firstly and lastly, Indians. Anything contrary to this, was unacceptable to Babasaheb, and is unacceptable to us who walk on his constitutional path. Humblest tributes to him, on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas,” he said.

Born on April 14, 1891, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was also known as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution' as he headed the committee which drafted the Constitution of IndiaIn his early career, Dr. BR Ambedkar was an economist, lawyer, and professor. Later, he was marked by his political activities and his role during India's independence.

He was conferred the Bharat Ratna - the country's highest civilian award in 1990 - 30 years after his demise.

BR Ambedkar breathed his last on December 6, 1956.

