BR Ambedkar's statue found damaged in UP's Ballia

The statue in Khunta village was vandalised by some "anti-social elements" in the early hours of Monday
PTI | , Ballia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 01:11 PM IST
The SDM and police officials pacified the protesters, assuring that a new statue of BR Ambedkar would be installed at the earliest. (Hindustan Times)

A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was found damaged at a village here, leading to a protest by members of the local Dalit community, police said on Tuesday.

The statue in Khunta village was vandalised by some "anti-social elements" in the early hours of Monday, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Bilthara Road, Sarvesh Yadav said.

The SDM and police officials pacified the protesters, assuring that a new statue would be installed at the earliest.

A case was lodged at Bhimpura Police Station against unknown persons, on a complaint from Ambedkar Committee president Sunil Kumar, under relevant sections of the law, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said. In December last year, a statue of Ambedkar was found damaged in Sikanderpur area of the district.

