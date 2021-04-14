'BR Ambedkar was a person of universal vision': PM Modi at association of Indian universities' annual meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar, who he said was a person of "universal vision". Speaking at Indian universities' annual meet, PM Modi said, "Babasaheb Ambedkar gave a strong foundation to independent India so the nation could move forward while strengthening its democratic heritage.

As the event coincided with the Ambedkar Jayanti, PM Modi also released four books based on the renowned reformer's life. The books are Dr Ambedkar Jivan Darshan, Dr Ambedkar Vyakti Darshan, Dr Ambedkar Rashtra Darshan, and Dr Ambedkar Aayam Darshan.

Speaking on National Education Policy 2020, PM Modi said, "I have been interacting with experts on this. India's National Education Policy is futuristic and as per world standards."

He further urged teachers to explore three questions while teaching students: "what they're capable of, what can they achieve with more support and what they want to do". "What students can achieve depends on inner strength. If institutional strength is provided too, they can accomplish what they aspire," he also said.

"We have to give opportunities to the youth according to their potential. Our efforts towards this is the only tribute to Baba Sahab Ambedkar," PM Modi also said addressing the virtual event.

The event was hosted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad. Governor and chief minister of Gujarat and Union education minister were also present on the occasion.

A National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors was organised on the theme 'Implementing National Educational Policy-2020 to Transform Higher Education in India'. It aimed to work out implementation strategies for the recently launched National Education Policy- 2020 with a clear-cut action plan on effectively implementing the policy in the interest of its primary stakeholders, the students.

In July 2020, the Union cabinet approved the New Education Policy (NEP), which aims at universalisation of education from pre-school to secondary level. NEP-2020 will replace the National Policy on Education-1986 and it is an inclusive framework focusing on the elementary level of education to higher education in the country.