Brahma Kumari head Rajyogini Dadi Ratanmohini passes away at 101

PTI |
Apr 08, 2025 05:07 PM IST

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma have condoled the death.

Rajyogini Dadi Ratanmohini, the head of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Rajyogini Dadi Ratanmohini, the head of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, passed away on Tuesday.(@omshantiworld/Instagram)
Rajyogini Dadi Ratanmohini, the head of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, passed away on Tuesday.(@omshantiworld/Instagram)

She was 101 years old, according to the institute.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma have condoled the death.

"The mind is deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of Rajyogini Dadi Ratanmohini, the head of Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya. Her departure to heaven is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world," Chief Minister Sharma wrote on X.

"Dadi Ratanmohini Ji attained her angelic stage and left her mortal coil on 8th April 2025. She was 101 years old," Brahma Kumaris said in a statement.

"As the administrative head of Brahma Kumaris, her life was a testament to divine dedication ... Dadiji’s journey reflected a century of unwavering commitment to spreading peace, love and enlightenment," it stated.

She will be cremated on April 10.

