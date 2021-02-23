'Breach in BJP's citadel': AAP celebrates making inroads in Gujarat civic polls

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday went into a celebratory mode after making inroads in Gujarat civic poll elections. As the counting is still on, the party claimed to have won eight seats in Surat Municipal Corporation in what the party is describing as breaching 'BJP's citadel'.

According to the latest updates, as officially confirmed by the state election commission, out of 120 seats in Surat, BJP has won 12 and four seats have gone to AAP, while Congress so far has still not opened its account in Surat.

Not only in Surat, but the party was also performing well in other seats as well. "Kejriwal's 'Delhi Model' is giving hope to Gujarat," the party tweeted.

From its AAP Gujarat handle too, it tweeted and congratulated the candidates.

The ruling party of Delhi has been on an upward trajectory in increasing its footprints at the national level. In the recent civic elections of Goa and Kashmir, AAP made gains.AAP candidate Hanzel Fernandes won a panchayat election seat in Goa. AAP leader Mehraj Malik won the DDC polls from the Kahara constituency in Doda, though he contested as an Independent candidate.

The party has already announced its plan to contest in the assembly elections of several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.