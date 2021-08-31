Breaking News LIVE: Last US troops exit Afghanistan after 20-years of war
Today's top news:
> Last troops of America leave Afghanistan, ending 11 years of military occupation.
> Nine new Supreme Court judges to be sworn in.
> ED has summoned Maharashtra minister Anil Parab in connection with money laundering case.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 31 Aug 2021 06:25 AM
US mission finally ends in Afghanistan, last American soldier boards air force C-17 plane
-
Tue, 31 Aug 2021 06:14 AM
EIU declined India's offer to use Govt data for Democracy Index
The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) declined an offer from the Indian government to provide official data for its “Democracy Index” rankings, according to documents accessed by HT and officials aware of the development. Read More
-
Tue, 31 Aug 2021 05:38 AM
Last troops exit Afghanistan
The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.