Breaking highlights: Goa-bound GoAir flight returns to Mumbai due to 'cabin pressurisation' issue
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 11:08 PM
8 severely injured, 20 suffered burns after gas cylinder leak led to fire at marriage ceremony in U.P's Hamirpur
20 suffered burns and eight of them severly injured after a gas cylinder leak led to fire at venue of marriage ceremony in Raath of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night. A wood structure caught fire, which led to a rapid spread. However, the locals and fire fighters controlled the fire.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 10:14 PM
50 houses in slum area of North 24 Paraganas in West Bengal catch fire
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 09:56 PM
EAM Jaishankar speaks at UN Security Council Open Debate at New York
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spekaing at UNSC Open Debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace & Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism’ said that the debate and its outcome will not only help determine what kind of UN we wish to see,but also global order that best reflects contemporary realities, ANI reported.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 09:18 PM
Goa-bound GoAir flight returns to Mumbai due to 'cabin pressurisation' issue, says airline
GoAir airline on late Wednesday evening said that GoAir Mumbai-Goa flight returned due to a technical (cabin pressurization) issue. The aircraft landed safely at 19:21 hours.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 08:57 PM
EAM Jaishankar & UN's António Guterres unveil Mahatma Gandhi's statue at UN lawns in New York
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 08:39 PM
Watch | Amit Shah speaks on Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 08:21 PM
3 dead in stampede at event in Bengal's Asansol, Suvendu Adhikari was also present
Three people died and four others were injured in a stampede at a program where blankets were being distributed by BJP leaders at Asansol in West Bengal. Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikary was also present at the program.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 08:08 PM
Home minister Amit Shah meets Karnataka CM Bommai and Maharashtra's Shinde amid border tussle
Union Home minister Amit Shah meets Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday amid border tussle between the states. Read more
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 07:55 PM
Textile industry will achieve $100 billion export target by 2030: Union Min Piyush Goyal
Union Commerce & Textiles minister Piyush Goyal after his meeting with textile industry leaders in Varanasi said that the textile industry is committed to achieving the $100 billion export target by 2030, ANI reproted. Goyal further said Kashi and Tamil Nadu will play a major role.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 07:10 PM
Maharashtra CM Shinde arrives in Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday evening arrived in Delhi, to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to ANI reports. Shinde said, “In the meeting, we will discuss the interests of the people of Maharashtra. I hope it will be a positive meeting with a positive outcome.”
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 06:17 PM
3 persons involved in Delhi acid attack arrested; girl out of danger, say police
Three persons involved in Delhi acid attack has been arrested on Wednesday evening. Police said that the minor girl who got injured in the attack is out of danger. Read more
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 05:57 PM
PM Modi participates in inaugural function of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav in Ahmedabad
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 04:57 PM
MP Home minister Narottam Mishra says ‘Pathaan’ film is based on toxic mentality
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the film 'Pathaan' is full of faults and based on toxic mentality, ANI reproted. Narottam also stated that the lyrics of song 'Besharam Rang' & saffron&green clothes worn in the song need to be corrected or else we will take decision on film's release in the state.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 04:19 PM
Delhi LG seeks detailed report on Dwarka acid attack incident, orders thorough investigation
Delhi’s lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Wednesday spoke to the Police Commissioner about the incident of acid attack that took place at Dwarka and sought a detailed report into the incident, including as to how the acid used was procured despite a ban in the City.
The LG has also instructed for swift and thorough investigation so as to ensure exemplary punishment to the guilty.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 04:14 PM
DCW issues notice to Delhi govt over 17-year-old-girl acid attack in Dwarka
Delhi Commission for Women on Wednesday issued notice to Home Department, Delhi government seeking “Action Taken Report” regarding the ban on the retail sale of acid, following an incident of acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in Dwarka.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 03:45 PM
Ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh withdraws ₹90 lakh defamation suit against journalist Arnab Goswami
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh unconditionally withdrew ₹90 Lakh defamation suit against Arnab Goswami on Wednesday. A cost of Rs. 1500 has been imposed by the Court on Param Bir Singh to pay Goswami.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 03:14 PM
President Murmu launches ‘EV-Yatra Portal’, in-vehicle navigation to nearest public EV charger
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday launched the 'EV-Yatra Portal' to facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public Electric Vehicle charger, ANI reported. The portal was developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 02:51 PM
‘China is continuously encroaching on our borders’: Chattisgarh CM Baghel
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel speaking on India-China's Tawang faceoff said, “China is continuously encroaching on our borders. Congress party and our leader Rahul Gandhi are raising this issue continuously. If Mallikarjun Kharge is holding a meeting of opposition leaders, then it is a very serious matter,” ANI reported.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 01:20 PM
FIR against ex Uttarakhand minister for attempting ‘unnatural sex’ with driver
An FIR has been registered against expelled BJP leader and former state minister Vinod Arya – who is the father of the Pauri Garhwal receptionist murder case key accused Pulkit – for allegedly attempting unnatural sex with his driver in Haridwar, the police said.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 12:52 PM
17-year-old girl injured in alleged acid attack
In what appears to be a case of acid attack, a 17-year-old Class 12 student was injured after two bike-borne men threw acid like substance on her near Dwarka Metro station in southwest Delhi on Wednesday morning, police said. The injured girl was rushed to Safdarjung hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Her preliminary treatment reports are fine, the police said.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 11:48 AM
ED takes custody of Mukhtar Ansari in money laundering case
The Prayagraj unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken custody remand of Mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in connection with a money laundering case lodged against him last year. Read more…
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 11:27 AM
Bihar: 6 dead in hooch tragedy, uproar in assembly
In a fresh hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Saran district, at least six people died and many others were hospitalised after allegedly consume poisonous liquid at Masrakh locality of Marhaura sub-division late on Tuesday.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 11:17 AM
PM Modi credits CR Paatil for Gujarat win
BJP lawmakers congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the party’s historic win in Gujarat at the parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday. The prime minister said CR Paatil should be credited for the big win in the state, said a party functionary, where the BJP broke all previous records by winning 156 of the 182 seats.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 10:55 AM
CJI declines fresh mentioning by Bilkis Bano's lawyer for urgently listing her plea
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud declines a fresh mentioning by Bilkis Bano's lawyer for urgently listing her plea against early release of 11 convicts.
"Please, don't mention the same matter every day. The appropriate orders will be passed," says the CJI.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 10:32 AM
12 officers handling Moosewala probe allotted Y category security
The security of 12 officers of Delhi Police's Special Cell, who have been involved in solving Punjab rapper Sidhu Moosewala murder case, was increased and they were allotted Y-category protection, Delhi Police have said.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 09:38 AM
Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister by Tamil Nadu Governor
DMK's youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin takes oath as state minister, at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan in Chennai.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 09:16 AM
Truck hits bike, kills two in Uttar Pradesh
Two persons were killed when their bike was hit by a truck on Moradabad-Farukhabad highway in UP's Badaun, reported PTI. The incident took place late Tuesday night near Bhatpura village in Bisauli area when Gyani (32) was going somewhere with his neighbour Kusum (38) and her son Devesh (10 months) and a truck hit them, they said.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 08:43 AM
Former RBI Governor joins Bharat Jodo Yatra
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan briefly joins the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 07:59 AM
Kharge to hold a meeting with Floor leaders of all opposition parties at 10 am
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to hold a meeting with Floor leaders of all opposition parties at 10 am today to discuss Tawang faceoff and other issues.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 07:22 AM
Guwahati police seize contraband drugs worth ₹14 cr
Guwahati city police on Tuesday night arrested a person and seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth more than ₹14 crore.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 06:21 AM
S Jaishankar meets UNGA President Csaba Korosi in New York
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi in New York. "Discussed our UNSC experience, our G20 Presidency goals and importance of reformed multilateralism," said EAM S Jaishankar.
-
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 06:16 AM
White House reacts to India-China clash in Tawang
The White House has said the Biden administration is glad that both India and China quickly disengaged after clashing in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector. During a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the US is closely monitoring the situation and encourages both sides to utilise existing bilateral channels to discuss disputed boundaries.