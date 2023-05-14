Home / India News / LIVE: Cyclone Mocha, set for landfall, cross Bangladesh and Myanmar coast
LIVE: Cyclone Mocha, set for landfall, cross Bangladesh and Myanmar coast

Updated on May 14, 2023 01:35 PM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • May 14, 2023 01:35 PM IST

    PM Modi visits Jana Shakti exhibition

    PM Narendra Modi visited Jana Shakti, an exhibition at the NGMA, Delhi. This exhibition contains works by India’s top artists on themes covered in Mann Ki Baat such as Swachhata, water conservation, agriculture, space, India’s northeast, Nari Shakti and Yoga, Ayurveda.

  • May 14, 2023 01:17 PM IST

    UP Police constable shoots self with service weapon

    An Uttar Pradesh Police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at his rented house here, an official said on Sunday, according to PTI.

  • May 14, 2023 01:03 PM IST

    Cyclone Mocha: This Bangladesh island may go underwater temporarily

    As Cyclone Mocha intensifies and winds are getting stronger, Saint Martin's, the one and only coral island of Bangladesh, may go temporarily underwater, according to the head of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), reported Dhaka Tribune.

  • May 14, 2023 01:03 PM IST

    Netherlands emerges as major trading partner of India in 2022-23

    The Netherlands has emerged as India's third largest exports destination after the US and UAE during 2022-23 on account of a surge in shipment of goods such as petroleum products, electronic items, chemicals, and aluminium goods, according to the data of the commerce ministry.

  • May 14, 2023 12:45 PM IST

    3 dead in Tamil Nadu after inhaling toxic fumes

    Tamil Nadu | 3 people died after inhaling toxic fumes from a newly-built septic tank in a house in the Cuddalore district last evening. Police have registered a case and an investigation is being done: Cuddalore Police Officials

  • May 14, 2023 12:43 PM IST

    Cyclone mocha's landfall process to begin in few hours: IMD

    The ESCS Mocha lay centered at 0830 IST of 14 May over Northeast & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal.Likely to cross SE Bangladesh and north Myanmar between Coxs Bazar (Bangladesh) & Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) by 1400 IST of today.The landfall process will commence within a few hours.: IMD

  • May 14, 2023 12:15 PM IST

    Peace committee meeting held after Akola clashes

    Maharashtra | After yesterday's violence incident in Akola, Collector Neema Arora and SP Sandeep Ghuge held a peace committee meeting. The meeting was attended by representatives of all religions and communities, leaders of political parties.

  • May 14, 2023 12:00 PM IST

    Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Colombia

    A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck near Villavicencio in Colombia on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

  • May 14, 2023 11:48 AM IST

    Newly elected AAP MP from Jalandhar Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Arvind Kejriwal & Punjab CM Mann 

  • May 14, 2023 11:40 AM IST

    Cyclone Mocha crossing Bangladesh, Myanmar coast

    Cyclone Mocha began crossing the Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts Sunday, the Bangladeshi meteorological department office said.

  • May 14, 2023 11:31 AM IST

    India- EU Trade and Technology Council meeting to take place on May 16

    1st Ministerial meeting of India- EU Trade and Technology Council to take place in Brussels on 16th May 2023

    Union Minister PiyushGoyal to co-chair the India-EU TTC Ministerial meeting

  • May 14, 2023 11:16 AM IST

    1 dead, 30 arrested in Akola clashes: Maharashtra dy CM

    Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was in touch with the DGP as well as the Akola Police since last night regarding the Akola incident. Now the situation is completely under control and there is peace. So far around 30 accused have been arrested and Deputy CM has also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident: Office of Deputy CM

  • May 14, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    Sharpshooter of Chenu Pehlwan gang held by Delhi Police

    Delhi Police Crime Branch arrests sharpshooter of Chenu Pehlwan gang Mohit Chauhan, the main accused in the murder cum dacoity case of Civil Lines area and wanted in 19 criminal cases: Delhi Police

  • May 14, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    Fire breaks out at Gurugram wine shop

    After a fire broke out at a wine shop near Golf Course Road in Gurugram, firefighting operations are underway, reported ANI. Further details awaited

  • May 14, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    INS Mormugao hit 'Bulls Eye' during maiden Brahmos Supersonic cruise missile firing

    INS Mormugao, the latest guided-missile Destroyer, successfully hit 'Bulls Eye' during her maiden Brahmos Supersonic cruise missile firing. The ship and her potent weapon, both indigenous, mark another shining symbol of Aatmanirbharta and Indian Navy's firepower at sea, tweeted ANI

  • May 14, 2023 10:25 AM IST

    India sees 1,272 new Covid cases in 24 hours

    India reports 1,272 new cases and 2,252 recoveries in the last 24 hours; the active caseload stands at 15,515​.

  • May 14, 2023 09:58 AM IST

    Civil defence teams deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach after warning on cyclone Mocha

  • May 14, 2023 09:18 AM IST

    Afghanistan reports first polio case of 2023

    Afghanistan has reported the first case of poliovirus of 2023. The country's health authorities detected it in the Nangarhar province, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

  • May 14, 2023 08:55 AM IST

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Afghanistan

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 151 km South-southeast (SSE) of Kabul, Afghanistan at around 8.14am. The depth of the earthquake was 60 km: National Center for Seismology

  • May 14, 2023 08:39 AM IST

    Encounter between terrorists and security forces in J&K

  • May 14, 2023 08:33 AM IST

    IMD update on cyclone Mocha

  • May 14, 2023 08:09 AM IST

    Israel and Islamic Jihad agree on cease-fire to end 5 days of fighting

    Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip agreed to an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire late Saturday, seeking to halt five days of intense fighting that killed 33 Palestinians, including at least 13 civilians. Two people in Israel were killed by rocket fire.

  • May 14, 2023 08:06 AM IST

    Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests

    Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan called for nationwide "freedom" protests on Sunday, after his brief arrest and detention last week triggered deadly unrest.

  • May 14, 2023 07:37 AM IST

    33 civilians killed in Burkina Faso 'terrorist' attack

    At least 33 people were killed when gunmen opened fire on vegetable farmers in a jihadist-hit region of Burkina Faso, the governor said Saturday, as the country struggles to stem an insurgency.

  • May 14, 2023 07:25 AM IST

    Encounter begins in Anantnag, J&K

    An encounter has started at Andwan Sagam area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

  • May 14, 2023 07:10 AM IST

    Thailand elections today: Young voters call for change in military-dominated kingdom

    As Thailand prepares for elections on Sunday, young voters spearhead 'earth-shaking' calls for change in the military-dominated kingdom, reported CNN.

    Voting is scheduled to begin at 8 am (01:00 GMT) on Sunday and will conclude at 5 pm (10:00 GMT). About 52 million voters will choose members of a new 500-seat House of Representatives for the next four years.

  • May 14, 2023 06:57 AM IST

    'Punished for being patriot': Former NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on CBI raids

    The former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer, Sameer Wankhede, who is accused of allegedly demanding 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, on Saturday alleged that he was being punished for being a patriot. Wankhede's statement came in response to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids raided his residence and other premises on Friday.

  • May 14, 2023 06:49 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC results today

    ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) results will be declared today at 3 pm

  • May 14, 2023 06:32 AM IST

    Section 144 in Maharashtra's Akola after violent clashes: Report

    Maharashtra | A violent clash erupted between two groups over a minor dispute in the Old City police station area of Akola on Saturday. "Following the violent clashes in Akola, Section 144 has been imposed in the city," said Akola Collector Neema Arora.

    "Violent clash erupted between two groups over a minor dispute. Some vehicles have been damaged by the mob. The situation is now under control," reported ANI quoting Akola SP Sandeep Ghuge 

  • May 14, 2023 06:30 AM IST

    Jagadish Shettar's first reaction to Karnataka poll loss

    “Money power has played a very important role,” Congress leader and candidate from Hubli-Dharwad-Central, Jagadish Shettar told ANI after his defeat in the Karnataka Assembly Elections.  

  • May 14, 2023 06:16 AM IST

    Four Russian military aircraft shot down near Ukraine

    Two Russian fighter jets and two military helicopters were shot down on Saturday close to the Ukrainian border, reported Sky News.

  • May 14, 2023 05:46 AM IST

    Preparations underway for Cyclone Mocha's landfall

  • May 14, 2023 05:42 AM IST

    5 teens die after drowning in Gujarat lake

    Gujarat | 5 teens between the age of 16-17 years died by drowning in Krishna Sagar Lake outside Botad town. Two were swimming in the afternoon when they started drowning. Three others present at the spot jumped in to save them, but they also drowned. Further investigation is underway, reported ANI quoting Kishor Balolia, SP, Botad.

  • May 14, 2023 05:31 AM IST

    ‘Excited to help to transform Twitter’: New Twitter CEO

    Newly appointed Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a tweet on Sunday that she has been inspired by owner Elon Musk's vision to create a brighter future and is excited to help to transform Twitter.

  • May 14, 2023 05:18 AM IST

    Thousands along Bangladesh, Myanmar coast told to seek shelter as Cyclone Mocha approaches

    Bangladesh and Myanmar ordered hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate ahead of a severe cyclone that’s set to hit the two nations on Sunday, potentially causing widespread destruction to one of the most vulnerable areas in the region.

