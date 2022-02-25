Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking News: India's total FDI inflow in April-Dec '21 down 10.6%
Live

Breaking News: India's total FDI inflow in April-Dec '21 down 10.6%

Breaking news updates February 25, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 07:31 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Breaking news updates February 25, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 25 Feb 2022 07:31 AM

    India's total FDI inflow of USD 60.3 bn in April-Dec '21 down 10.6%

    India received total foreign direct investment of USD 60.3 billion during April to December 2021 which is 10.6% lower compared to the USD 67.5 billion of FDI received in the same period of 2020-21, according to a government's data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.