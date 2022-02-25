Home / India News / Breaking News: India's total FDI inflow in April-Dec '21 down 10.6%
Live

Breaking News: India's total FDI inflow in April-Dec '21 down 10.6%

Breaking news updates February 25, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 07:31 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Breaking news updates February 25, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 25, 2022 07:31 AM IST

    India's total FDI inflow of USD 60.3 bn in April-Dec '21 down 10.6%

    India received total foreign direct investment of USD 60.3 billion during April to December 2021 which is 10.6% lower compared to the USD 67.5 billion of FDI received in the same period of 2020-21, according to a government's data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

New Okinawa electric scooter Okhi 90 to launch on this date: Details here

  • Okinawa Okhi 90 will be a new high-speed electric scooter from the brand.
Okhi 90 electric scooter from Okinawa will take the fight against the rivals such as Ola S1 and Simple One.
Okhi 90 electric scooter from Okinawa will take the fight against the rivals such as Ola S1 and Simple One.
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:45 AM IST
Copy Link
Close Story
india news

Maruti Baleno or Tata Altroz? Price, features and spec compared

  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno competes with rivals like Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz are two well equipped competitors in the premium hatchback segment.&nbsp;
Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz are two well equipped competitors in the premium hatchback segment. 
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:45 AM IST
Copy Link
Close Story
india news

Delhi HC asks Twitter to take down posts by historian that allege plagiarism

  • The bench of Justice Amit Bansal also sought the response of Meta Inc, the parent company of social media platform Facebook, after Sampath alleged that defamatory content was circulated on the platform.
The court, however, did not pass any orders to take down the Facebook post since it is not a party to the petition yet. (Picture for representation only)
The court, however, did not pass any orders to take down the Facebook post since it is not a party to the petition yet. (Picture for representation only)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:39 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Safety, evacuation of all citizens is govt’s top priority, says India

  • The Indian embassy in Kyiv issued three advisories during the day, urging Indians to remain safe in view of the “highly uncertain” situation and to avoid travel.
One special aircraft has already brought back some Indians on Wednesday but an evacuation flight of Air India had to return mid-air as the Ukrainian airspace was shut down on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO.)
One special aircraft has already brought back some Indians on Wednesday but an evacuation flight of Air India had to return mid-air as the Ukrainian airspace was shut down on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out