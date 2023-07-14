Home / India News / BREAKING: Fire breaks out at Pune godown, tenders at spot
BREAKING: Fire breaks out at Pune godown, tenders at spot

Jul 14, 2023 11:11 AM IST
Breaking news highlights, July 14, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

  • Jul 14, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    ‘14 fire tenders and 7 water tankers are present at the spot’: Pune Fire officer on Yewalewadi blaze

    "We received info of fire at around 8 am in a godown at Yewalewadi area of Pune. 14 fire tenders and 7 water tankers are present at the spot and we will douse it next few hours," said a Pune Fire officer.

  • Jul 14, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    South Delhi lab introduces 'groundbreaking' early detection Hepatitis C diagnostic tool

    In a significant stride in the fight against Hepatitis C in India, Doctor Dangs Lab, a pioneer in the Indian In-Vitro Diagnostic industry, has announced the launch of the novel HCV DUO test.

  • Jul 14, 2023 10:42 AM IST

    Union Health Ministry awards 6 Chhattisgarh hospitals with NQAS certificates

    The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday honoured six government hospitals with the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certificate in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, the officials said on Friday.

  • Jul 14, 2023 10:23 AM IST

  • Jul 14, 2023 10:21 AM IST

    Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice SV Bhatti take oath as judges of the Supreme Court

    Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered the oath to Justices Bhuyan and Bhatti.

  • Jul 14, 2023 10:15 AM IST

    NRSC wins international award for creating comprehensive landslide inventory database

    The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), under the Department of Space, has bagged the prestigious Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award from the Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI) for the year 2023. ESRI is a global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping.

  • Jul 14, 2023 09:55 AM IST

  • Jul 14, 2023 08:45 AM IST

    WHO classifies Aspartame as ‘possible carcinogen’ with safe usage guidelines

    The World Health Organization on Thursday classified non-sugar sweetener aspartame as a “possible carcinogen” and said it is “safe to have it with a daily intake of 40 milligrams per kilogram of a person’s body weight”.

  • Jul 14, 2023 07:47 AM IST

    Watch: Muslim World League Secretary General speaks on his visit to India

  • Jul 14, 2023 07:10 AM IST

    Hollywood shuts down as actors go on strike

    Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors will go on strike at midnight Thursday, effectively bringing the giant movie and television business to a halt as they join writers in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years.

  • Jul 14, 2023 06:20 AM IST

    Bullock tapped as first woman to head Australia's central bank

    Michele Bullock will become the Reserve Bank of Australia's first woman chief in its 63-year history starting in September, the government said Friday, effectively sacking the incumbent after a series of unpopular rate hikes.

  • Jul 14, 2023 05:45 AM IST

    PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest honour of France, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron, an official statement said.

