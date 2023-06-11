Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIVE: Donald Trump blasts federal indictment as 'baseless'
Live

LIVE: Donald Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 11, 2023 06:56 AM IST

  • Sun, 11 Jun 2023 06:56 AM

    PM Modi to inaugurate 1st-ever National Training Conclave today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the first-ever National Training Conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre Pragati Maidan in New Delhi today.

  • Sun, 11 Jun 2023 06:45 AM

    Donald Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’

    Former President Donald Trump blasted his historic federal indictment as “ridiculous” and “baseless" Saturday during his first public appearances since the charges were unsealed.

