LIVE: Donald Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’
- Sun, 11 Jun 2023 06:56 AM
PM Modi to inaugurate 1st-ever National Training Conclave today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the first-ever National Training Conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre Pragati Maidan in New Delhi today.
- Sun, 11 Jun 2023 06:45 AM
Donald Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’
Former President Donald Trump blasted his historic federal indictment as “ridiculous” and “baseless" Saturday during his first public appearances since the charges were unsealed.
