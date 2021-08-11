Breaking News LIVE: Delhi govt aims to build 7 makeshift hospitals in next 6 months
-
Wed, 11 Aug 2021 06:35 AM
Kerala to allow shops in malls to reopen from today, Covid-19 norms mandatory
Even amid a recent surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government has allowed the reopening of shops in malls starting today (i.e. Wednesday, August 11).
-
Wed, 11 Aug 2021 06:02 AM
TikTok replaces Facebook from world's most downloaded app in 2020
Chinese-owned TikTok was the world's most downloaded app last year, overtaking Facebook and its messaging platforms, market tracker data shows
-
Wed, 11 Aug 2021 05:18 AM
Delhi govt aims to build 7 makeshift hospitals in next 6 months
The Delhi government will build seven makeshift hospitals with 7,000 ICU beds in the next six months to prepare for a potential third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), state health minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.