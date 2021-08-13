Breaking News LIVE: Flooding, power outages hit Michigan as storms rake Midwest
- Breaking News Updates August 13, 2021: Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 13 Aug 2021 05:36 AM
Taliban claim to capture Afghanistan's second-largest city of Kandahar: Reports
The Taliban claimed to have captured Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city and the birthplace of the movement, on Friday after days of fierce fighting. Read More
-
Fri, 13 Aug 2021 05:24 AM
Flooding, power outages hit Michigan as storms rake Midwest
Flooding brought by heavy rains shut down some freeways in the Detroit area Thursday as waves of thunderstorms made their way across large swaths of the Midwest, leaving nearly 1 million homes and businesses without power in Michigan at one point.