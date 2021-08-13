Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking News LIVE: Flooding, power outages hit Michigan as storms rake Midwest
Breaking News LIVE: Flooding, power outages hit Michigan as storms rake Midwest

  • Breaking News Updates August 13, 2021: Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 05:36 AM IST

Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

  • Fri, 13 Aug 2021 05:36 AM

    Taliban claim to capture Afghanistan's second-largest city of Kandahar: Reports

    The Taliban claimed to have captured Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city and the birthplace of the movement, on Friday after days of fierce fighting. Read More

  • Fri, 13 Aug 2021 05:24 AM

    Flooding, power outages hit Michigan as storms rake Midwest

    Flooding brought by heavy rains shut down some freeways in the Detroit area Thursday as waves of thunderstorms made their way across large swaths of the Midwest, leaving nearly 1 million homes and businesses without power in Michigan at one point.

