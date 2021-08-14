Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: Taliban warns India against military role in Afghanistan

Breaking News Updates August 14, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 14, 2021 08:03 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 14 Aug 2021 08:02 AM

    India must not play any military role in Afghanistan: Taliban

    If India comes to Afghanistan militarily and have their presence, I think that will not be good for them. They've seen the fate of military presence in Afghanistan of other countries, so it is an open book for them: Taliban spokesperson

  • Sat, 14 Aug 2021 07:33 AM

    No danger from our side to embassies, says Taliban

    There is no danger from our side to embassies and diplomats. We won't target any embassy or diplomat. We've said that in our statements many times. It is our commitment: Taliban spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen to ANI

  • Sat, 14 Aug 2021 07:11 AM

    US issues new terrorism warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary

    The US Department of Homeland Security, in a new terrorism warning bulletin, has said violent extremists could view the reimposition of Covid-19-related restrictions following the spread of coronavirus variants as a rationale to conduct attacks.

