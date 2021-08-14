Maha records highest one-day Covid vaccinations with over 9L jabs administered

A day before the Mumbai suburban train services open for fully-vaccinated people, the Maharashtra health department said on Saturday that the state registered the highest number of single-day vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) till 7pm with 936,000 beneficiaries getting inoculated with the jabs.

“Earlier, on July 3, the state had set a record by vaccinating 811,000 people in a day,” the department was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes as the recently announced Covid-19 curbs are set to take effect in the state from Sunday onwards, which also marks the 75th Independence Day. Besides, Mumbai local trains opening for fully vaccinated people, shopping malls and other establishments will be permitted to function till 10pm, given all staffers are fully vaccinated. Restaurants have also been allowed to run till 10pm as against the current deadline of 4pm but they can only do so at 50 per cent capacity. Furthermore, gyms, spas and parlours can also operate with 50 per cent capacity from August 15 onwards.

Also Read | Mumbai local trains, gyms and malls: Maharashtra relaxations coming into effect from Aug 15

On August 8, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the state government’s decision to allow fully vaccinated people to avail of local train services. However, he cautioned against lowering the guard, citing that Covid-19 crisis is “yet to be over.” “I know that people are running out of patience due to the lockdown curbs…We are trying to strike a balance between keeping the virus in check and opening up financial activities,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, fatalities due to the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in the state have climbed up to five so far with as many as 66 people found with the same, the health department said. Of the five deaths, two are from Ratnagiri while one each has been reported from Beed, Raigad, and Mumbai.

Also Read | Delta Plus advances in Maharashtra: 5 deaths, 66 cases from coronavirus variant

A 63-year-old fully-vaccinated woman from Mumbai became the second person to succumb to the Delta Plus variant, after an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri district.

Maharashtra on Saturday witnessed a decline in the daily coronavirus infections with 5,787 cases, down from Friday’s 6,686, thereby taking the cumulative tally to 63,87,863, according to data shared by the health department. As many as 134 deaths were logged, down from Friday’s 158. However, the number of fresh recoveries deteriorated with 5,352 people recovering from the virus on Saturday as opposed to 5,861 on the preceding day.