Breaking News: Air India flight carrying 78 en route to Delhi from Dushanbe
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 24 Aug 2021 07:35 AM
Air India flight carrying 78 en route to Delhi from Dushanbe
-
Tue, 24 Aug 2021 07:16 AM
Gupkar alliance to hold meeting today, discuss way forward
The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is set to meet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Tuesday to discuss the prevailing situation in the Union territory (UT). A PAGD leader told news agency PTI on Sunday that the meeting will take place at alliance chairperson and National Conference (NC) patron Farooq Abdullah’s residence at 11am. Read more
-
Tue, 24 Aug 2021 06:19 AM
Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Baramulla
An encounter between security forces and militants is currently underway in Baramulla. It started around midnight at Seer village in Sopore after forces received an input about militant presence in the village, currently a cordon and search operation is underway in the area.