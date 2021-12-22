Breaking News: 1 dead, 70 missing following landslide at jade mine in north Myanmar
Wed, 22 Dec 2021 11:02 AM
PM Modi to chair Covid-19 review meeting on Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting to review the Covid-19 related situation in the country tomorrow, reports ANI citing sources.
Wed, 22 Dec 2021 10:11 AM
At least 70 missing in Myanmar after landslide
At least 70 missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine, reports news agency AFP citing rescue team. "About 70-100 people are missing in a landslide that happened around 4:00am" at Hpakant mine in Kachin state, said rescue team member Ko Ny, according to the report.
Wed, 22 Dec 2021 09:58 AM
Two earthquakes hit Karnataka district
Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 and 3.0 were recorded in Chikkaballapura District today morning, says Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.
Wed, 22 Dec 2021 09:49 AM
India's Omicron count climbs to 213
India's Omicron count climbed to 213 on Wednesday with Delhi leading with 57 cases, says health ministry.
Wed, 22 Dec 2021 09:28 AM
India's daily Covid tally climbs again with 6,317 new cases; new fatalities down by 318
India's daily Covid-19 tally saw a rise of 6,317 as it reached 3,47,58,481.
Wed, 22 Dec 2021 09:23 AM
Sony, Zee sign definitive merger agreement amid shareholder spat
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., India’s largest listed television network, approved a merger agreement with Sony Group Corp.’s local unit amid a complicated boardroom and courtroom feud between Zee’s founders and its largest shareholder. Read More
Wed, 22 Dec 2021 08:19 AM
Winter session of Parliament likely to conclude today
The Winter session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Wednesday, a day before the schedule, news agency PTI has reported. The session had commenced on November 29 and was scheduled to end on December 23. Read more
Wed, 22 Dec 2021 07:28 AM
Fire at vaishno Devi shrine area under control: Board
A massive fire that broke out in Vaishno Devi Shrine forest area on Tuesday has been brought under control. The yatra to the temple remained unaffected, says Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.
Wed, 22 Dec 2021 07:05 AM
India blocks 20 YouTube channels linked to ‘Pak disinformation campaign’
The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) on Tuesday said it has ordered the blocking of two Kashmir-related websites and 20 YouTube channels as they “belong to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan”.
Wed, 22 Dec 2021 06:26 AM
‘Anti-national’ not defined in Statutes, Govt tells Parliament
The home ministry told Parliament on Tuesday that there is no legal definition for the term “anti-national”, though there is criminal legislation and various judicial pronouncements to deal with activities that are a threat to the country. Read more