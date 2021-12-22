After Omicron's arrival, Delhi reports biggest daily rise in infections in 6 months

Delhi on Wednesday reported 125 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day surge in six months. With 63,313 Covid tests, the national capital recorded a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent and didn't register any virus-related deaths.

Delhi has so far reported 14,42,515 Covid cases and 25,102 related deaths, with a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent. The active Covid cases currently stand at 624, according to the daily health bulletin.

The national capital has detected the highest number of Omicron infections across the country, prompting the authorities to tighten the social distancing measures and announce fresh Covid protocols.

Delhi bans Christmas, New Year gatherings as Omicron cases rise

On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority ordered a ban on all gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations in the national capital in view of rising Covid cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

"All DMs and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation/take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi," the order reads.

The DDMA said that the mask mandate and restrictions are not being strictly followed, directing district magistrates to conduct surprise checks and take strict penal action against violators as per the law.

India has so far reported 214 cases of Omicron variant, with Delhi leading the new variant of concern tally. Delhi has reported 57 Omicron cases, followed by Maharashtra (54), Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15), and Gujarat (14). Jammu and Kashmir has reported three Omicron cases, while Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have two cases each.

