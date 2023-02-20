Live
BREAKING: North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward East Sea
Updated on Feb 20, 2023 06:08 AM IST
Breaking news highlights, February 20, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 20 Feb 2023 06:08 AM
Miscreants pelt stones at Asaduddin Owaisi's house in Delhi
Unidentified miscreants arrived at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in the national capital and allegedly pelted stones at it, damaging windows on Sunday evening.
-
Mon, 20 Feb 2023 05:50 AM
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward East Sea
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea on Monday, the second attack within 48 hours and a day after US-South Korea staged joint air drills.
Topics