LIVE: In US, Nirmala Sitharaman talks about global spillover effects of developed nations' decisions
Live

LIVE: In US, Nirmala Sitharaman talks about global spillover effects of developed nations' decisions

india news
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 07:54 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Sun, 16 Oct 2022 07:54 AM

    9 dead in head-on collision between tempo & KMF milk traveller in Karnataka

    As many as nine people lost their lives in an accident involving a head-on collision between a tempo traveller vehicle and a KMF milk one near Gandhinagar in Arsikere taluka in Karnataka, ANI reported citing the police.

  • Sun, 16 Oct 2022 06:58 AM

    Many countries concerned over spillover effects of developed nations' decisions, says Sitharaman in US

    Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has defended her statement from earlier this week wherein she said that advanced nations must take “responsibility for the global spillover of their political and economic decisions”. At the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, happening in the US and that was concluded shortly before on Sunday (as per IST), Sitharaman said that several nations - incidentally all from South Asia (including India) expressed concern over the spillover effects. "I repeated it in some of the meetings inside as well," she said in response to a question.

