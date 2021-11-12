Breaking News: Chennai sinking in the torrential rain
- Breaking News Updates November 12, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 12 Nov 2021 06:15 AM
Bombay HC to hear today defamation suit filed by Sameer Wankhede's father against Nawab Malik
The Bombay high court will on Friday hear out the defamation suit filed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede's father, Dhyandev, against Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik in connection with a series of allegations raised by the latter in a sensational drugs bust case, which had high-profile figures like Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan Khan implicated weeks ago. Read More
-
Fri, 12 Nov 2021 05:23 AM
Chennai sinking in the rain
Torrential showers for the second time in five days pounded Chennai and gale force winds forced authorities to bar incoming flights for seven hours on Thursday as thousands of residents scrambled for high ground and rescue personnel waded through knee-deep water to rescue citizens. Read More