Breaking News: AAP to submit proposal on lockdown in Delhi today

Mon, 15 Nov 2021 06:06 AM
Delhi air pollution: AAP to submit proposal on lockdown today
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi will submit a proposal on lockdown and its modalities to the Supreme Court on Monday, in view of the rising air pollution in the city. It comes days after the apex court had asked the central and city government-led by Arvind Kejriwal to take immediate steps to improve the air quality in Delhi and suggested measures such as stopping vehicles and clamping a lockdown in the national capital.
Mon, 15 Nov 2021 06:05 AM
Intel to 9-hr gunbattle: How the Gadchiroli encounter unfolded
There was an eerie silence on Sunday in the hillocks of Alondi, where 26 Maoists were killed in a nine-hour-long encounter by police, with security personnel scanning the jungles in the hunt for rebels, who fled after the security operation a day earlier.