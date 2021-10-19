Breaking news: North Korea fires ‘unidentified' projectile
Tue, 19 Oct 2021 07:40 AM
Owaisi takes jibe at PM Modi over upcoming India-Pakistan match
PM Modi never speaks on two things: rise in petrol and diesel prices and China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. He is afraid of speaking on China. Our nine soldiers died in J&K, but on October 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Hyderabad
Tue, 19 Oct 2021 06:58 AM
North Korea fires ‘unidentified' projectile: Report
North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile', reports AFP citing South Korean military.
Tue, 19 Oct 2021 06:27 AM
US special envoy for Afghanistan resigns
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US' special representative for Afghanistan, steps down. Thomas West to succeed Khalilzad, announces secretary of state Antony Blinken.