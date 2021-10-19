Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking news: North Korea fires ‘unidentified' projectile
Live

Breaking news: North Korea fires ‘unidentified' projectile

Breaking News Updates October 19, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 07:40 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 19 Oct 2021 07:40 AM

    Owaisi takes jibe at PM Modi over upcoming India-Pakistan match

    PM Modi never speaks on two things: rise in petrol and diesel prices and China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. He is afraid of speaking on China. Our nine soldiers died in J&K, but on October 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Hyderabad

  • Tue, 19 Oct 2021 06:58 AM

    North Korea fires ‘unidentified' projectile: Report

    North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile', reports AFP citing South Korean military.

  • Tue, 19 Oct 2021 06:27 AM

    US special envoy for Afghanistan resigns

    Zalmay Khalilzad, the US' special representative for Afghanistan, steps down. Thomas West to succeed Khalilzad, announces secretary of state Antony Blinken.

Topics
breaking news
