Breaking News: More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US, says CDC
Breaking News: More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US, says CDC

Updated on Jun 04, 2022 06:34 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Sat, 04 Jun 2022 06:34 AM

    ‘Only Indian money funds war?’ Jaishankar counters West on Russian oil

    External affairs minister s Jaishankar said if Europe and the West are so concerned about Russian oil, they should allow Iranian and Venezuelan oil to come into the market. Read More

  • Sat, 04 Jun 2022 05:43 AM

    More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US: CDC

    The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday it was aware of more than 700 global cases of monkeypox, including 21 in the United States, with investigations now suggesting it is spreading inside the country.

