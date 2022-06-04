Breaking News: More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US, says CDC
Sat, 04 Jun 2022 06:34 AM
‘Only Indian money funds war?’ Jaishankar counters West on Russian oil
External affairs minister s Jaishankar said if Europe and the West are so concerned about Russian oil, they should allow Iranian and Venezuelan oil to come into the market. Read More
Sat, 04 Jun 2022 05:43 AM
More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US: CDC
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday it was aware of more than 700 global cases of monkeypox, including 21 in the United States, with investigations now suggesting it is spreading inside the country.