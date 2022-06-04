'Old Sangh tactic...': Owaisi's 17 points on Mohan Bhagwant's 'why look for shivling' comment

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on Gyanvapi where he questioned the search for a Shivling in every masjid is incendiary and must not be ignored. It is an old Sangh tactic to 'disown things when they are unpopular while owning them later on', Owaisi said. In a long Twitter post on Friday that contained 17 points, Owaisi said even during the Babri agitation, a part of the Sangh used to say they would follow the Supreme Court's order. Instead of Mohan Bhagwat and JP Nadda, who hold no constitutional posts, PM Modi should give a clear message that he stands by 1991 law, Owaisi said.

1. Bhagwat’s incendiary speech on #Gyanvapi mustn’t be ignored. He said an agitation for #Babri was necessary “for historical reasons”. In other words, RSS didn’t respect SC & participated in demolition of masjid. Does this mean that they’ll do something similar on Gyanvapi also? pic.twitter.com/9lk4lAUI7A — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 3, 2022

"Before VHP was formed, Ayodhya wasn’t even on the Sangh’s agenda. It was only in 1989 with BJP’s Palanpur resolution that Ayodhya became part of the agenda.RSS has perfected political doublespeak. All of the jokers raising Kashi, Mathura, Qutub, etc have direct link to Sangh," Owaisi tweeted.

On Thursday, Mohan Bhagwat made a significant remark as he questioned the ongoing row over Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque. "Gyanvapi matter is ongoing. We can't change history. Neither today's Hindus nor today's Muslims created it. It happened at that time. Islam came from outside via attackers. In the attacks, Devsthans were demolished to exhaust the morale of those who wanted India's independence," Bhagwat said at an RSS event in Nagpur.

"Issues were raised over places in which Hindus have a special devotion. Hindus don't think against Muslims. The ancestors of today's Muslims were Hindus too. It was done to keep them forever devoid of independence and suppress morale. So Hindus feel they (religious places) should be restored," Bhagwat said.

Calling this a lie, Owaisi said Islam came to India via traders and scholars much before the Muslim invaders. It is irrelevant where the forefathers of today's Muslims came. Even if their ancestors were Hindu, they are citizens of India by virtue of the Constitution, he said. "What if one starts saying that Bhagwat’s ancestors were forcibly converted from Buddhism?" Owaisi said.

Referring to Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's recent warning to Owaisi that all mosques of Telangana should be dug up, Owaisi said, "Some would say give us only Babri & no other mosque will be touched. Others said only Ayodhya, Kashi & Mathura & many others said every medieval masjid. @BJP4Telangana President says every masjid in the state should be dug up. Their words aren’t worth paper they are written on."

Calling out BJP-RSS's 'doublespeak' on Babri, Owaisi said LK Advani calls Babri demolition his 'saddest day', but 'Fadnavis, Thackeray, etc fight to take credit'.

"The other explanation is that Sangh Parivar goons don’t listen to Modi or Bhagwat anymore. Both of them had condemned lynchings. Did they stop? Instead, we saw what they did during RN processions. It means that such things will continue unabated, and this is just a pretence," Owaisi said.

