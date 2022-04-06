LIVE: PM Modi addresses BJP workers on party's 42nd foundation day
- Breaking news updates April 6, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 02:28 PM
Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds a roadshow in Mandi
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 02:11 PM
India 'strongly against' conflict in Ukraine: Jaishankar in Lok Sabha
India is strongly against the conflict in Ukraine escalating, union minister for external affairs, S Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday in reply to a debate over the ongoing war. Read More
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 12:33 PM
CBI takes former Anil Deshmukh in custody
CBI takes former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in custody from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, reports news agency PTI citing sources.
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 11:43 AM
Sri Lanka's president will not resign despite protests: Minister
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign despite widespread protests against his handling of the country's economic crisis, a minister told parliament on Wednesday.
"May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," Chief Government Whip and Highways Minister Johnston Fernando said in response to opposition criticism.
"As a government, we are clearly saying the president will not resign under any circumstances. We will face this."
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 11:31 AM
China’s daily Covid cases top 20,000 as isolation expands
China reported 20,472 new daily Covid cases for Tuesday, driven by surging infections in Shanghai where local officials are building the world’s largest makeshift isolation facility to help contain the outbreak there.
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 10:20 AM
PM Modi addresses BJP workers on party's 42nd foundation day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, marking its 42nd foundation day.
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 10:10 AM
Sensex tumbles over 480 points in early trade; Nifty tests 17,800
The BSE benchmark Sensex on Wednesday tumbled over 480 points in opening trade and fell below the 60,000-level, dragged down by banking and financial stocks, amid weak global trends. Read More
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 09:34 AM
US F-18 fighters to be tested for INS Vikrant at Goa on May 21
US defence major Boeing will be sending two F-18 Super Hornet fighters next month for the Indian Navy to conduct flight trials at INS Hansa’s shore-based test facility in Goa for consideration as the main weapon on India’s new aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Read More
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 09:07 AM
India's daily Covid-19 tally remains below 1,000
India’s daily Covid cases rise to 1,086 after two straight days of less than 1,000 fresh infections.
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 08:37 AM
CNG price hiked by ₹2.5 per Kg in Delhi
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 08:21 AM
‘Potential for international conflict increasing’: US chief of staff
The world is becoming more unstable and the likelihood of a significant international conflict between the great powers, including China and Russia, is increasing, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said during congressional testimony on Tuesday. Read More
-
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 07:30 AM
Sri Lanka revokes emergency with President Rajapaksa facing calls to quit
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa revoked emergency rule within days of imposing it as the escalating political crisis makes it tougher for Sri Lanka to agree a much-needed financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund. Read More