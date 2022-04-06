‘Potential for international conflict increasing’: US chief of staff
The world is becoming more unstable and the likelihood of a significant international conflict between the great powers, including China and Russia, is increasing, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said during congressional testimony on Tuesday.
"We are now facing two global powers, China and Russia, each with significant military capabilities, both who intend to fundamentally change rules based on the global order. We are entering a world that is becoming more unstable. The potential for significant international conflict between great powers is increasing, not decreasing," Milley told the US House Armed Services Committee.
At the same time, the US military stands ready to deter and fight and win any country that seeks to attack the United States, Milley said.
The United States is witnessing the greatest threat to peace and security of Europe in the world in the past several decades and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is threatening to undermine both European and global peace and stability, the general noted.
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
-
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
-
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
-
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
-
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics