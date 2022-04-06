‘Potential for international conflict increasing’: US chief of staff

The world is becoming more unstable and the likelihood of a significant international conflict between the great powers, including China and Russia, is increasing, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said during congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"We are now facing two global powers, China and Russia, each with significant military capabilities, both who intend to fundamentally change rules based on the global order. We are entering a world that is becoming more unstable. The potential for significant international conflict between great powers is increasing, not decreasing," Milley told the US House Armed Services Committee.

At the same time, the US military stands ready to deter and fight and win any country that seeks to attack the United States, Milley said.

The United States is witnessing the greatest threat to peace and security of Europe in the world in the past several decades and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is threatening to undermine both European and global peace and stability, the general noted.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.