Breaking highlights: At 2,726, Delhi sees 27% jump in daily Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths; positivity rate at 14.38%
- Breaking news today August 11, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 10:14 PM
Dileep sexual assault case: PC George says actress benefitted professionally
Former Kerala MLA PC George on Thursday said the actress, abducted and sexually abused by group of men in 2017 in which Malayalam star Dileep is also an accused, did not suffer much loss and rather, benefitted professionally after the incident. Read More
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 10:09 PM
Delhi logs 2,726 new Covid and 6 deaths; positivity rate at 14.38%
Delhi logs 2,726 new Covid and 6 deaths; positivity rate at 14.38%
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 10:04 PM
Fire broke out in a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar
A fire broke out in a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. Read More
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 08:33 PM
Bobby Kataria, in news for smoking on flight, says he's now flying to Dubai
Bobby Kataria, a ‘social media influencer’ and bodybuilder, in news over a viral video of him smoking on a flight, has now shared another update on photo-sharing app Instagram stating his next destination as Dubai. Read More
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 07:12 PM
In Delhi, new and more transmissible Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 detected
BA 2.75, a new Omicron sub-variant, has been detected in the majority of samples taken from most Covid-19 patients in Delhi, said the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. Read More
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 06:16 PM
Four drown, kids among several missing as boat capsizes in Yamuna in UP's Banda
At least four persons drowned and several others were missing as a boat capsized in the Yamuna river in the Marka area of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Thursday. Among those missing, several are feared to be children. Read More
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 04:39 PM
Sri Lanka ex-leader Rajapaksa leaves Singapore: Report
Lanka ex-leader Rajapaksa leaves Singapore, reports news agency AFP citing officials.
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 03:05 PM
No-confidence motion against speaker delayed Bihar assembly session
In the first Cabinet meeting after taking oath on Wednesday, chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, decided to convene the Bihar assembly session on August 24 to seek trust vote. Read More
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 02:08 PM
‘No tolerance,’ says Scindia on viral video of man smoking on flight
“Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour,” says Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on the viral video of a man smoking inside a flight.
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 02:03 PM
Trinamool's Madan Mitra on Anubrata Mondal's arrest
“I found out today that Anubrata Mondal has been arrested by the CBI. It's a sensitive matter. Only the (party) spokesman is authorised to comment. The CM has said that corruption wouldn't be supported. That's been proved as Partha Chatterjee has been ousted,” says TMC leader Madan Mitra.
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 01:31 PM
'Extreme' weather warning in force as new heatwave hits Britain
A four-day "extreme heat" warning came into force in parts of England and Wales on Thursday, with temperatures poised to exceed 35 Celsius in another heatwave that could pressure water supplies and transport services.
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 01:29 PM
6 bouncers, manager arrested in Gurugram pub brawl case
“Six bouncers and the manager have been arrested. In view of the directions of the Commissioner of Police, police verification of the bouncers employed with security agencies is underway. Action would be taken against the defaulting agencies,” said Haryana ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan in connection with the late-night brawl at Gurugram pub.
Read full story
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 11:41 AM
Delhi makes face masks mandatory in public, violators to be fined ₹500
As Covid cases rise, Delhi makes face masks mandatory in public, violators to be fined ₹500, reports ANI.
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 11:07 AM
TMC leader Anubrata Mondol arrested by CBI in cattle smuggling scam
Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondol has been arrested by CBI in connection with cattle smuggling scam.
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 10:14 AM
CBI team reaches TMC leader Anubrata Mondol's home
CBI reaches TMC leader Anubrata Mondol's house in Birbhum district, putting the spotlight back on Mamata Banerjee's government. He is being questioned in connection with cattle smuggling scam. Mondol had earlier skipped CBI summons 10 times citing health problems. CRPF has cordoned the TMC leader's house.
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 09:27 AM
Markets opening: Sensex jumps 617 points to 59,434; Nifty inches close to 17,700
Sensex jumps 617 points to 59,434; Nifty inches close to 17,700 in opening bell.
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 08:48 AM
16,299 fresh Covid cases, 53 deaths in 24 hours
India sees marginal rise in daily Covid cases with 16,299 fresh infections; 53 deaths in 24 hours
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 08:26 AM
Jagdeep Dhankhar to take oath as Vice President today
Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He will take oath as the 14th Vice President of the country today.
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 08:25 AM
PM Modi extends Raksha Bandhan greetings
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 07:41 AM
Fidayeen attack on J&K Army camp, 2 soldiers killed
Fidayeen attack on an Army camp in Pargal Darhal in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Two infiltrators killed two soldiers also injured in attack area has been cordoned off. More details awaited.
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 06:25 AM
BJP's ‘tiranga’ rally on Surat's Ta[i river
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 06:14 AM
Congress leader in Kerala's Kannur arrested for raping bank employee
Congress leader and Kannur corporation councillor PV Krishnakumar was arrested for allegedly raping an employee of a women's co-operative bank, said police. The woman had filed a Police complaint on July 20 to the city police commissioner and to the women's commission.