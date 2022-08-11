Gurugram club manager, bouncers arrested after late-night brawl
The manager of Club Casa Danza in Udyog Vihar was arrested by Gurugram police after a late-night brawl that took place on the intervening night of August 7-8 between the bouncers and a group of friends who had visited the club.
Gurugram chief of police Kala Ramachandran said an FIR has been registered on a complaint of physical assault and molestation. Bouncers Sonu, Mandeep, Sumit, Nitin, Ram Singh & Rakesh -- also accused of snatching cash -- were arrested, as reported by news agency ANI.
The brawl happened after an argument broke out between the two sides over of the bouncers allegedly touching a female in the group inappropriately.
In a viral video shared by the complainant, several bodyguards can be seen thrashing a man, a friend of the woman. The video shows the woman continuously pleading with the bodyguards to spare her friend. She can also be heard screaming that her friend was bleeding.
The manager of Casa Danza club in Udyog Vihar, identified as Lokesh, has also been also arrested in a case pertaining to physical assault, and molestation. An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 A (1) (i) (sexual harassment), 379 A (snatching) and 506 (criminal intimidation), police said.
The Casa Danza club has issued a statement condemning the violence but has denied the molestation allegations.
PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro.
Light rainfall in Pune till August 15
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards. For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.
Water discharged from Khadakwasla and Panshet dams, citizens cautioned
With the city receiving continuous rain for the last two days, the water level in all four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon has gone up. As a result, the state irrigation department has released water from Khadakwasala and Panshet dams as both have been filled to 100% capacity. Water from both dams was released at noon on Thursday. The irrigation department has advised citizens to stay away from the river bed.
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
ODOP items to be available at U.P. petrol pumps soon
Petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs and showcase destinations for the One District One Product (ODOP) items, fulfilling the state government's resolve to present unique regional products under the ambitious scheme to a wider audience, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. Under the pilot project, ODOP stalls will be set up at Indian Oil Corporation's petrol pumps at Husaria and Jiamau in Lucknow.
