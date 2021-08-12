Breaking News LIVE: Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russian far east
Breaking News Updates August 12, 2021:
AUG 12, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Kinnaur bus tragedy: Death toll rises to 11
The death toll rises to 11 after Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel recovered another body on Thursday from the wreckage of a bus following the landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh.
AUG 12, 2021 06:02 AM IST
GSLV-F10 lifts off successfully
AUG 12, 2021 05:25 AM IST
Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russian far east
Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russian far east, news agency AFP reported qouting authorities.
