Live

Breaking News LIVE: Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russian far east

  Breaking News Updates August 12, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 06:59 AM IST

  • AUG 12, 2021 06:59 AM IST

    Kinnaur bus tragedy: Death toll rises to 11

    The death toll rises to 11 after Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel recovered another body on Thursday from the wreckage of a bus following the landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh.

  • AUG 12, 2021 06:02 AM IST

    GSLV-F10 lifts off successfully

  • AUG 12, 2021 05:25 AM IST

    Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russian far east

    Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russian far east, news agency AFP reported qouting authorities.

breaking news
An online webinar is also being organised to explore the role that youth play to achieve more equitable and sustainable food systems.
india news

International Youth Day: Why is it celebrated?

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 06:28 AM IST
To observe International Youth Day, various activities like concerts, workshops, cultural events, and meetings are organised by schools and other educational institutions to engage the youth and in order to bring their voices, actions, and initiatives to the mainstream.
Kinnaur: ITBP team at the landslide point during search operation on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district.(PTI)
india news

Himachal Pradesh: Hills creak under climate crisis, construction

By Gaurav Bisht, Naresh K Thakur, Hindustan Times, Shimla/dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 05:39 AM IST
A study carried out in Kinnaur between 2012 and 2016 found that a push for hydropower projects in the name of clean energy brought rapid land-use changes that adversely impacting local terrestrial ecosystems and communities inhabiting them.
Live
india news

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Isro GISAT-1 satellite launch
india news

Isro to launch GISAT-1 satellite soon. Watch live telecast here

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 05:19 AM IST
India awaits the much-touted GISAT-1 satellite launch, which has been set up days before people celebrate the country's achievements on Independence Day.
