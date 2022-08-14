Breaking: Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62
Sun, 14 Aug 2022 11:06 AM
Australia's Canberra airport evacuated after shooting, man arrested
A shooting incident was reported at Canberra Airport in Australia, the Federal Police informed. The airport was evacuated. “One person taken into custody & a firearm was recovered. CCTV reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for this incident,” say police.
Sun, 14 Aug 2022 11:02 AM
‘Symbol of India's entrepreneurial spirit’: Scindia on Akasa Air co-founder Jhunjhunwala
“He was a symbol of India's entrepreneurial spirit & will remain an inspiration for the youth of the country. Akasa Air was recently launched. I extend deep condolences to his family,” Union min Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on demise of ace investor and Akasa Air founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.
Sun, 14 Aug 2022 09:46 AM
‘Indomitable, insightful’: PM Modi leads tributes for Jhunjhunwala
Sun, 14 Aug 2022 09:37 AM
India records 14,092 new Covid cases, 42 deaths
Active caseload drops further as India records 14,092 new Covid cases; 42 deaths in 24 hours.
Sun, 14 Aug 2022 09:19 AM
Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, veteran investor who was known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street, dies at 62. He was one of the co-founders of Akasa Airways.
Sun, 14 Aug 2022 07:21 AM
Salman Rushdie ‘off ventilator and talking’, says agent
Salman Rushdie has been taken off the ventilator and is able to talk, said his book agent Andrew Wylie, a day after The Satanic Verses author was stabbed at an event in New York. Read more
Sun, 14 Aug 2022 05:48 AM
Policeman killed in grenade attack in J&K's Kulgam
A grenade incident was reported yesterday night in Qaimoh Kulgam. In this terror incident, 1 police personnel namely Tahir Khan R/O Mendhar, Poonch got injured. He was shifted to GMC hospital Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed & attained martyrdom, the J&K police said in a tweet.
Sun, 14 Aug 2022 05:41 AM
UP: 12 bodies found after boat capsizes in Yamuna river, 3 still missing
NDRF, SDRF and police teams are carrying out rescue ops along with local divers. Three more bodies have been recovered, so far 12 dead bodies have been found. Three bodies are still missing. The flow in the river is high, creating problems in the op, said Banda SP Abhinandan speaking to ANI..