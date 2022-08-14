Congress to have three ministers in Nitish’s new govt
There will be three ministers from the Congress in Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s new cabinet, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Bhakta Charan Das, who arrived in the state capital on Sunday, said.
“Two of the leaders will take oath first, while the third one will be inducted in the next expansion,” Das said.
Kumar, who took oath as the chief minister along with his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on August 10, is set to expand his cabinet any time after August 15.
Last week, Kumar’s party, the JD(U), had walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and he resigned as the chief minister, only to stake claim to form his next government in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
The RJD, which is set to have the lion’s share in the cabinet of around 30-32 ministers, on Sunday held a meeting with senior party leaders to shortlist the candidates. “The meeting is going on. Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Prasad have been given the responsibility to pick the ministers,” said RJD leader Alok Kumar Mehta, also a hopeful for a place in the new cabinet.
Janata Dal (United) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, too, feigned his ignorance about the leaders to be sworn in as the ministers. “CM Nitish Kumar and JD(U) national chief Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh have been discussing the names, which would most probably be finalised tomorrow,” said Chaudhary.
Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav said they (leaders of regional parties) have come together to save democracy in the country. “Narendra Modi-led BJP wants to annihilate the regional parties, which basically consist of the Dalits and backwards. Nitish Kumar hails from backward community, and hence the BJP targeted to finish his party,” he said.
“After demolishing the quintessence of all autonomous constitutional institutions, the Modi government has embarked on the mission to finish the regional parties. It had broken the Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party in to two to obliterate the legacy a Dalit leader. Now, the PM wants to obliterate the opposition to destroy democracy and thereby establish the dictatorship,” Yadav said, adding that his ambitions would never realise.
We must move forward with ‘nation first’ mantra: Yogi Adityanath at Tiranga rally
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid stress on the “nation first, always first” mantra during the 'Tiranga' rally organised by the home guard department as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations in Lucknow. “We must work together to build an India we dream of by the time we celebrate a century of independence 25 years hence,” Yogi Adityanath said.
MP urges BMC to withdraw SLP on Powai Lake cycle track
Mumbai: Member of parliament Manoj Kotak, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Mumbai North East constituency, has hit out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over a recent special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay high court's May 6 order on Powai Lake, which held that the BMC's proposed cycle track around the water body as illegal. Hindustan Times had reported this development on August 9.
Uttarakhand paper leak: Local BJP leader arrested
A panchayat member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Hakam Singh Rawat, was on Sunday arrested in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak. Police said Rawat is one of the “masterminds” of the leak, who was on the run and trying to enter Himachal Pradesh when he was held in Uttarkashi on Saturday and brought to Dehradun for interrogation.
No work, no pay: HC rejects acquitted teacher’s plea for salary during his imprisonment
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has rejected a plea of a 65-year-old retired teacher seeking a salary for the seven years that hthe teacher-Gangadhar Pukalespent behind bars in connection with the alleged murder of his wife. While in service, on July 5, 2006, he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and convicted in September 2008 for the offence of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Spice of life | Independence is in the air, give peace, love a chance
Whenever I drive towards my village, which is minutes away from the Indo-Pak border of Attari-Wagah, I tune in to City FM 89.0, a popular radio station of Pakistan, the frequency of which is received in our border villages. If I have guests along, I ardently introduce it to them, too. “Do you know the song you're listening to is being played by a Pakistani radio broadcaster?” I tell them.
